5 reasons why a social media detox can be good for your mental health

Social media is what keeps one in touch with their loved ones and the happenings of the world, but over the last few years, it has had a controlling grip on the lives of its users. People often use social media as their main source of information and entertainment, and at times, also choose to live their lives according to the norms set by social networking sites.

According to surveys and studies, an average human being spends around 2 hours every day scrolling through social media applications. Spending too much time on social media can lead to stress, anxiety, and even depression in severe cases, according to experts.

Here is how a social media detox can prove to be good for your mental health.

Away from comparison

A cleanse from social media can help one break the cycle of social comparison, which is set by the beauty standards and quality of life displayed on social media accounts. Often people end up comparing themselves with others on social media, which can lead to unhealthy thoughts and excessive pressure.

Improved sleep cycle

Studies show that the majority of social media users end up scrolling through applications right before they go to bed, which can lead to a lack of or disturbed sleep. Keeping away from social media can improve your sleep cycle, leading to a healthier thought process and a more productive day.

Reconnecting with people

Though social media has been designed to stay in touch with your loved ones, detox from social media can make you actually look up from your phone and indulge in face-to-face conversation, which is better when it comes to reconnecting with people and having an actual conversation.

Reduced anxiety and stress

As social media has people posting images of the high points in their lives, many people who might not relate to the content often feel out of place and anxious. Taking a break from social media will help you reduce comparing your lives to others, and lead to less anxiety.

Improved self-confidence

When you are not constantly comparing yourself to others, you are bound to have a spurt in your confidence. Going through a social media detox will help you take a step back and appreciate yourself, rather than competing with the unrealistic standards set by social networking sites.