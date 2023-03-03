Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

5 Promising benefits of walnut oil for healthy skin and hair

The consumption of walnuts is as beneficial for health as its oil is. Rich in all the required vitamins and minerals, walnut oil also promotes good skin and hair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

5 Promising benefits of walnut oil for healthy skin and hair
5 Promising benefits of walnut oil for healthy skin and hair

Everyone knows that consuming walnuts gives many benefits to health. By consuming walnuts, where immunity is boosted, memory is also sharpened. Along with this, it also helps in strengthening the bones and keeping the heart healthy. But only walnut is not beneficial for the body. Its oil also provides many benefits to the body, skin and hair.

Here are the benefits of using walnut oil for hair and skin:

Removes dark circles

Using walnut oil removes dark circles. For this, take a few drops of walnut oil on your palm and apply it under the eyes every night before going to bed, then with the help of fingers, massage it with light hands for some time.

Reduces wrinkles

Many times wrinkles start appearing on the face before age. To get rid of this, massage your face with walnut oil with light hands every night before going to bed. This will remove wrinkles as well as tighten the skin, which will also bring a glow to the face.

Also read: Skincare: 4 vitamins that are needed for a younger looking skin

Stops hair fall

You can use walnut oil to overcome the problem of hair fall. For this, lukewarm walnut oil and massage your scalp and hair with this oil daily. This also gives strength to the hair. Along with this, the use of this oil also helps in getting rid of dandruff.

Brings shine and growth to hair

You can also use walnut oil to remove the dryness of hair and to increase shine. For this, before sleeping at night or two hours before shampooing, massage the head thoroughly with walnut oil. Also, apply this oil thoroughly from the root to the tip of the hair. This will also make the hair thick and long.

Gives relief in fungal infection

Many times fungal infection occurs in the body, face or hair. Walnut oil can be used to get relief from this. It is found to have antimicrobial properties which help in curing the infection by killing the infection-causing bacteria.

Promotes sharpen memory and reduce stress

Massaging the head with walnut oil daily, where the memory becomes sharp. So there the tension also goes away. Along with this, there is also relief from fatigue and insomnia and sleep is good.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.