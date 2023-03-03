5 Promising benefits of walnut oil for healthy skin and hair

Everyone knows that consuming walnuts gives many benefits to health. By consuming walnuts, where immunity is boosted, memory is also sharpened. Along with this, it also helps in strengthening the bones and keeping the heart healthy. But only walnut is not beneficial for the body. Its oil also provides many benefits to the body, skin and hair.

Here are the benefits of using walnut oil for hair and skin:

Removes dark circles

Using walnut oil removes dark circles. For this, take a few drops of walnut oil on your palm and apply it under the eyes every night before going to bed, then with the help of fingers, massage it with light hands for some time.

Reduces wrinkles

Many times wrinkles start appearing on the face before age. To get rid of this, massage your face with walnut oil with light hands every night before going to bed. This will remove wrinkles as well as tighten the skin, which will also bring a glow to the face.

Stops hair fall

You can use walnut oil to overcome the problem of hair fall. For this, lukewarm walnut oil and massage your scalp and hair with this oil daily. This also gives strength to the hair. Along with this, the use of this oil also helps in getting rid of dandruff.

Brings shine and growth to hair

You can also use walnut oil to remove the dryness of hair and to increase shine. For this, before sleeping at night or two hours before shampooing, massage the head thoroughly with walnut oil. Also, apply this oil thoroughly from the root to the tip of the hair. This will also make the hair thick and long.

Gives relief in fungal infection

Many times fungal infection occurs in the body, face or hair. Walnut oil can be used to get relief from this. It is found to have antimicrobial properties which help in curing the infection by killing the infection-causing bacteria.

Promotes sharpen memory and reduce stress

Massaging the head with walnut oil daily, where the memory becomes sharp. So there the tension also goes away. Along with this, there is also relief from fatigue and insomnia and sleep is good.