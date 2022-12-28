5 Places in Delhi NCR to find affordable clothes and gifts for the New Year

Delhi NCR is home to a wide variety of shops and markets that offer affordable clothing and gifts. Here are a few places to check out if you are looking to buy cheap priced clothes and gifts for the new year:

Sarojini Nagar Market: This bustling market is known for its cheap prices and wide variety of clothing, accessories, and gifts. From trendy tops and dresses to bags, shoes, and jewelry, you can find almost anything you need at Sarojini Nagar. The market is open from Monday to Saturday, and haggling is expected, so be prepared to negotiate for the best prices.

Lajpat Nagar Central Market: Located in South Delhi, this market is known for its inexpensive clothing and accessories. You can find a wide variety of styles and brands, from traditional Indian wear to Western clothing and accessories. The market is open seven days a week, and haggling is also expected here.

Janpath Market: This popular market is located in Connaught Place and is known for its cheap prices and wide variety of goods. You can find clothing, accessories, and gifts at Janpath, as well as traditional handicrafts and souvenirs. The market is open seven days a week, and haggling is also expected here.

Dilli Haat: Located in South Delhi, Dilli Haat is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. The market features stalls selling handicrafts, textiles, and traditional Indian goods. You can also find a variety of clothing and accessories, as well as souvenirs and gifts. The market is open seven days a week, and haggling is also expected here.

Palika Bazaar: Located in Connaught Place, Palika Bazaar is a popular market known for its cheap prices and wide variety of goods. You can find clothing, accessories, and gifts at Palika Bazaar, as well as electronics and other household items. The market is open seven days a week, and haggling is also expected here.

No matter which market you choose, be prepared to haggle for the best prices and keep an eye out for good deals. With a little bit of shopping savvy, you can find some great deals on cheap priced clothes and gifts in Delhi NCR.