5 New Year’s resolutions for your mental health

Representational image

The Coronavirus Pandemic has broken us all to the core. Lakhs of people became jobless and many lost their near and dear ones. The unexpected death toll in the second wave has taken a toll on everyone's mental health. In such a situation, we have to take care of our mental health in the coming year.

Everyone takes New Year's resolutions to make some positive changes in the new year. But by the end of the year, perhaps only a few people remain, who are able to complete it. A recent study on New Year's resolutions found that about 40% of Americans set resolutions at the beginning of the year. But less than half were able to complete it in six months.

We all want to make positive and impactful changes in our lives, but our expectations of ourselves are so high that it becomes difficult to meet them.

So our advice is to keep them realistic. New Year's resolutions should be such that they can be fulfilled easily. You do not need to make major changes to this. Just a few small important steps that are easy to complete, and that will lead you to your goal.

Mental health has been the trending google search topic of 2021. In which people want to know what they can do to improve their mental health. So before the arrival of the new year, we would like to share with you some mental health New Year resolutions. Which will help you to stay mentally healthy in 2022.

Make time for self-care- In the new year, do some self-care activities that bring you joy and make them a part of your daily routine. It can be dancing, painting, reading a book or daily exercise or simply exercising.

Don't push yourself too hard- Change can be difficult and it often takes time. Give yourself permission to feel and forgive yourself for mistakes. You're here and giving your best, that's all that matters.

Prioritize your sleep- Studies have found that sleep and mental health are linked. In fact, about 65 to 90% of people with major depression experience sleep problems. Try going to sleep a little earlier each night this year and give your body the rest it needs.

Limit your screen time- Spending too much time on your phone or computer can affect the quality of your sleep. Even your relationships can be affected and feelings of depression and anxiety can arise.

Be aware of how much time you are spending online and how it is affecting your mental health. When it comes to social media, use these tips in a positive way.

Learn more about mental health- One of the best ways to improve your mental health is to understand it. There are online resources available that provide information about general mental health. You can also do a course in Mental Health First Aid. Or you can also book a counselling session for yourself.