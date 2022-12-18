5 Natural ways to get rid of bad breath with these effective Ayurvedic remedies

Representational image

Due to poor eating habits and not taking care of oral hygiene, bad breath has become a problem which often bothers many people. Obviously, this problem does not affect health but can be a cause of embarrassment for anyone. Sometimes even those who take care of oral hygiene have to face it. It is a sign that you are suffering from some serious internal disease. In such a situation, it is very important to take medical help.

Reasons for bad breath

Experts believe that bad breath is sometimes related to dental diseases, intestinal problems, acidity, diabetes, lung infection or even drinking less water. Not brushing teeth regularly can lead to the growth of bacteria in the mouth, which can lead to bad breath. Smoking or chewing tobacco is also considered a major cause of bad breath.

You should visit a dentist to know the main reason for this. Better ways to avoid this are by paying attention to dental hygiene, drinking enough water, eating more fruits and vegetables, and avoiding sugary foods and tobacco-based products.

Home remedies to remove bad breath - brush twice

According to the doctor, brushing in the morning and using a tongue cleaner helps in eliminating all the toxins that have accumulated in the mouth overnight. If you brush and floss at night, your mouth stays clean, which is most important for your gut health.

How to avoid bad breath?

Eat fennel after meals- Fennel seeds are digestive in nature and contain flavonoids. These help in stimulating the flow of saliva and hence prevent dry mouth. Fennel has an aromatic flavor that helps combat halitosis that accompanies dry mouth.

Rinse after meals- Ayurveda does not recommend drinking water right after a meal as it can slow down your metabolism. But water is necessary for cleaning the mouth, especially after eating. Just gargle (rinse your mouth with some water for 2-3 minutes). This ensures that no food particles remain or get stuck in the mouth.

Avoid junk foods- Frequent snacking increases the chances of food getting stuck in the mouth. It is not good to brush every time you eat something. So for the health of your gut as well as your oral health, try to eat three meals a day and stop snacking every two hours. It is best to keep a gap of at least three hours between two consecutive meals.

Drink plenty of water- Drinking water is essential for every function of the body, especially for oral health. How Much Water Should You Drink? According to the doctor, you should drink so much water that the colour of your urine does not appear yellow. If the urine is pale, it means that you are drinking less.