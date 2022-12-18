Search icon
5 natural ways to cure fungal infections of the skin

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

Representational image

Fungal infection is a type of skin infection. Mostly this problem has to be faced due to Kapha and Pitta doshas. Sometimes, due to fungal infection, white spots also appear on the skin. It is very important to correct it in time. If it is not treated in time, it can affect the skin as well as the bones, tissue and other parts of the body.

Also read: Know these 5 science-based benefits of turmeric

To get rid of the problem of fungal infection, many types of medicines are used, Which have their own side effects. If you want, you can easily eliminate this infection to a great extent with these home remedies.

Turmeric- Antifungal properties are found in it. For this, grind raw turmeric or make a thick paste of the powder and apply it to the affected area. This will also get rid of the scars caused by the infection.

Neem tree- Neem helps in eliminating every skin-related infection. For this, boil neem leaves in water and take a bath after cooling them. Apart from this, if you want, chew 3-4 leaves daily.

Garlic- Garlic has anti-fungal properties. Take a little garlic clove and grind it. After this apply it to the affected area. You may have a slight burning sensation. That's why there is no need to panic.

Aloe vera- Anti-fungal, anti-bacterial properties are found in Aloe vera which cures any skin-related problem. Take a little gel and apply it on the affected area and rub it with light hands. After this wash with lukewarm water. You will also get benefit from this.

Coconut oil- Coconut oil contains fatty acids that act as fungicides. By using this you can easily get rid of fungal infections. For this, apply oil on the affected area 3-4 times a day.

