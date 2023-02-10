Search icon
5 natural remedies for treating thyroid problems as per Ayurveda

Here are some Ayurvedic remedies for treating thyroid problems

Feb 10, 2023

Representational image

Thyroid problems can cause a wide range of symptoms and can be difficult to manage with conventional treatments. Fortunately, there are many Ayurvedic remedies that have been used for centuries to help regulate the thyroid gland and alleviate its symptoms. Here are some Ayurvedic remedies for treating thyroid problems:

Guggulu: This herb has been used for centuries in Ayurveda to treat thyroid problems. It is believed to have a positive effect on the thyroid gland and can help regulate the production of hormones.

Ashwagandha: This herb is commonly used in Ayurveda to help boost the immune system and reduce stress. It is also believed to have a positive effect on the thyroid gland and can help regulate the production of hormones.

Shankhapushpi: This herb is believed to have a calming effect on the body and mind, and has been used in Ayurveda to treat a range of conditions, including thyroid problems. It is thought to help regulate the production of hormones and reduce symptoms such as fatigue and depression.

Triphala: This herb is a blend of three fruits and is commonly used in Ayurveda to cleanse the body and improve digestion. It is also believed to have a positive effect on the thyroid gland and can help regulate the production of hormones.

Amalaki: This fruit is believed to have a cleansing effect on the body and has been used in Ayurveda to treat a range of conditions, including thyroid problems. It is thought to help regulate the production of hormones and reduce symptoms such as fatigue and depression.

It is important to note that while these remedies can help alleviate symptoms of thyroid problems, they should not be used as a substitute for conventional treatments such as medication. It is always best to consult with a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new treatment for a thyroid problem.

In conclusion, Ayurvedic remedies can be an effective way to manage thyroid problems, but it is important to work with a qualified practitioner who can help you develop an individualized treatment plan. Additionally, it is important to make lifestyle changes, such as reducing stress and eating a healthy diet, to support the overall health of your thyroid gland.

