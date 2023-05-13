Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

5 natural home remedies that men can try for healthy, glowing skin

Most men are unaware of their skin type. Some people are even unaware of the "types" of skin. However, being aware of this can make it simpler for you to choose skincare products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

5 natural home remedies that men can try for healthy, glowing skin
5 natural home remedies that men can try for healthy, glowing skin

Let's be real here. Do you frequently care for your skin? If so, you're fantastic. If not, you ought to join the crowd. There is good news: there is no ideal age to start a skincare routine.

It can be overwhelming to choose the best products for you because of the large variety of options accessible. It only takes a few simple steps to create a skincare programme from scratch. This one has been specifically created for males.

Most men are unaware of their skin type. Some people are even unaware of the "types" of skin. However, being aware of this can make it simpler for you to choose skincare products. Therefore, let's begin.

There are many home remedies that can be used to help maintain healthy and glowing skin for men. Here are a few suggestions:

Lemon juice: Apply lemon juice to the face to help lighten dark spots and blemishes. Leave it on for about 10 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.

Aloe vera: Apply aloe vera gel to the face to help soothe and moisturize the skin. It can also help reduce inflammation and redness.

Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help to reduce acne breakouts. It can be applied topically to the skin in diluted form.

Cucumber: Cucumber has a cooling effect that can help to reduce puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. It can be applied topically to the skin or consumed as a part of a healthy diet.

Green tea: Green tea contains antioxidants that can help to protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals. It can be consumed as a beverage or applied topically to the skin as a toner.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
36 PGIMER nursing students barred from leaving hostel for missing 100th episode of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.