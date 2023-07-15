5 nail trends to watch out for this monsoon

Whether you're heading to the office or attending a social event, these monsoon nail trends will add a touch of style and glamour to your overall look.

As the monsoon season approaches, it's time to revamp your nail game and embrace the latest trends that are perfect for this rainy season. From vibrant hues to innovative designs, there is an array of nail trends to try. Whether you're heading to the office or attending a social event, these monsoon nail trends will add a touch of style and glamour to your overall look. Let's explore the top nail trends to watch out for this monsoon.

Moody Blues

This monsoon, embrace the gloomy weather by adorning your nails with shades of deep blues. Opt for navy, cobalt, or indigo hues to create a bold and sophisticated look. These rich blue shades perfectly capture the essence of rainy days and add a pop of color to your overall appearance.

Metallic Magic

Bring some shine to the monsoon gloom with metallic nail polishes. Silver, gold, and rose gold shades are all the rage this season. The reflective nature of metallic nails will brighten up your rainy days and add a touch of glamour to any outfit. Experiment with a solid metallic shade or try out some nail art designs using metallic accents for an edgier look.

Floral Delights

Floral patterns are not just for spring! Embrace the beauty of nature during the monsoon by incorporating floral designs into your nail art. Delicate flowers in pastel shades or vibrant blooms against a dark background can create a stunning contrast. Floral nail art adds a touch of femininity and elegance to your nails, making them perfect for both casual and formal occasions.

Watercolor Wonders

Capture the whimsical essence of raindrops and watercolors with this trend. Watercolor nails involve blending different shades together to create a soft, dreamy effect. Use a variety of colors like pastel pinks, blues, and purples to achieve the perfect watercolor look. This trend is not only beautiful but also allows for endless creativity and experimentation.

Negative Space Nails

Negative space nail art has been gaining popularity, and it's a trend that is perfect for the monsoon season. This style involves leaving certain areas of the nail bare to create unique and artistic designs. Combine negative space with rain-inspired elements like raindrops, umbrellas, or clouds for a playful and contemporary look. The negative space technique allows your nails to breathe, making it an excellent choice for the humid monsoon weather.

