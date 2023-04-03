5 meditation techniques that help you sleep better at night

Due to stressful life, workload or staying up late at night on computers and electronic gadgets, sleep-related problems have become a common thing. This is a sleep disorder, which is not completely cured even by medicines. As long as you take the medicine, this problem gets solved, but as soon as you stop taking the medicine, this problem gets worse. These medicines also have many side effects, which can create more problems for you later.

Meditation can help you sleep better and also helps to calm the mind by removing other stressors of the mind. It increases melatonin, and serotonin and reduces blood pressure and heartbeat. So let's know about some effective meditation poses…

3 meditation for better sleep

Mindfulness meditation

According to healthline.com, first of all, take out the phone and other electronic gadgets from your room and then lie down comfortably. Breathe 10 times and leave 10 times, do this at least 5 times and focus your attention on your breath. If any thought comes to your mind during this time, then put your full attention on your breath.

Body scan meditation

It is understood by the name of body scan meditation that in this we focus on every part of our body. First of all, lie down and close your eyes and breathe slowly, then meditate on each part of your body one by one. If your attention goes somewhere else, then focus your attention on your body, but do not let the mind wander.

Guided meditation

With guided meditation, you must be understanding that when another person takes you into a meditation posture. First of all, choose soft music and put it on your mobile phone and lie down. Take a deep slow breath and focus on that music. Even if your mind wanders, try to focus your attention back on that recording.