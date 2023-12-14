Headlines

5 makeup trends that everyone will be talking about in 2024

Here's a glimpse into five trends likely to dominate the beauty scene.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

As the new year unfurls, it brings a canvas for fresh beginnings and evolving trends, especially in the realm of makeup and beauty. Embracing the spirit of "new year, new me," the beauty landscape of 2024 is poised for exciting transformations, featuring a blend of evolving trends and innovative styles.

Among the anticipated makeup trends for 2024, several themes are set to persist while welcoming novel adaptations. Here's a glimpse into five trends likely to dominate the beauty scene:

Balletcore:

Radiating a romantic, ethereal aura, balletcore makeup accentuates soft shimmers, glossy pink hues, and a touch of delicate adornments like bows. Achieve this look with understated eye makeup, using lengthening mascara and nude eyeliner for a wide-awake effect. Embrace soft pink lip shades for a graceful finish.

Foodie Makeup:

The trend of food-inspired makeup continues its reign, with variations such as latte-infused looks, cherry mocha nails, or matcha-themed eyes remaining popular. Expect playful variations like cranberry or butter-inspired palettes, fostering an atmosphere of limitless, enjoyable experimentation.

Pops of Red:

Bold red accents steal the spotlight in 2024, whether adorning the lips or defining the eyes. Opt for vivid lip shades or line the upper lash line with rich burgundy hues. Even classic red manicures will be an excellent choice to embrace this powerful color.

Molten Metals:

Mesmerizing chrome finishes and molten eyeshadows emerge as a hot trend for 2024, particularly for eye makeup. Apply high-shine shimmer eyeshadows for a captivating look paired with volumizing mascara, creating an alluring yet relatively simple appearance with an illusion of intricate effort.

Nude Tones:

Nude, tan, and brown hues take center stage in modernizing makeup looks for the upcoming year. A diverse range of brown and bronze shades, akin to latte makeup, are set to complement various skin tones. A monochromatic makeup approach, with precisely matched foundation and subtle brown tones for eyeliner and bronzer, aims to achieve a barely-there yet radiant appearance reminiscent of post-vacation glow.

 

