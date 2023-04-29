Search icon
5 make-up tips from Suhana Khan's Instagram to look Illuminated

Today, as we gear up for the weekend, we're taking a look at 5 times Suhana accomplished major beauty goals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

5 make-up tips from Suhana Khan's Instagram to look Illuminated

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar in every sense and his contribution to world cinema is proof of this. Whether he gives Chuck! Like in the movies! Be it India or hosting TED Talk India, Shahrukh is beyond extraordinary. And it's no wonder fans want to know everything about their kids. Suhana Khan is all set for her big Bollywood debut and meanwhile, in 2021, she opened up her social media profile for fans to get to know her better.

From her adorable pictures with her family to her gorgeous vacation pictures, Suhana's life is amazing and even better is her fashion and makeup skills. Whatever the occasion, Suhana will impress you with how gorgeous she looks.

So today, as we gear up for the weekend, we're taking a look at 5 times Suhana accomplished major beauty goals.

1) Glowing skin

Take a look at her selfies and you will see that Suhana is a huge advocate of glowing skin. This look isn't just about highlighted cheeks, your whole face has a luminous yet subtle look.

2) Wing eyeliner

You can never go wrong with winged eyeliner. Suhana gets it right every time and with a soft cat-eye or winged eye, she looks glamorous even when she hits the gym.

3) Tinted lips

Instead of dark bold lips all the time, Suhana usually opts for soft colors like tinted pink or soft brown. Keeping her lips plain, she lets her eyes do all the talking.

4) Colored Cheeks

Suhana is clearly an advocate of the subtle makeup look. Instead of OTT blush

5) Contour

Take a look at Suhana's photos and you can see that she is a contouring pro and she does it well!

Suhana's makeup tips are simple, hassle-free and easy to repeat. Learn from this star kid and future star to look gorgeous 24/7.

Also read: 1 minute makeup tricks to perfect your getting-ready game

 

