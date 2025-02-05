India is home to a growing community of skilled tarot readers and Reiki healers, each offering unique insights and healing services.

In India, tarot reading and Reiki healing have become increasingly popular for guiding individuals through life’s challenges and promoting personal growth. These spiritual practices offer valuable insights and help individuals heal emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Here are five of the most trusted tarot readers and Reiki healers in India, known for their skill and dedication to helping others find peace and clarity.

Aryya Roy – Renowned Tarot Reader and Reiki Healer

Specialization: Tarot Reading, Reiki Healing, Chakra Healing, Meditation

Award: Rashtriya Samman Puraskar – Spiritual Work, 2025

Aryya Roy has gained a reputation as one of India’s most respected tarot readers and Reiki healers. In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of spiritual healing, she was honored with the Rashtriya Samman Puraskar in 2024. Aryya was awarded by the Current Union Minister of India, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on December 23, 2024, with the award presented by Navbharat Times.

With over a decade of experience in tarot reading and Reiki healing, Aryya offers transformative services to clients from all walks of life. Her expertise combines tarot readings with Reiki energy healing, chakra balancing, and meditation, ensuring that her clients not only gain insights into their situations but also experience deep healing on an emotional and physical level.

Services Offered:

Tarot Card Readings: Aryya offers personalized tarot sessions to provide clarity on matters related to love, relationships, career, health, and more. She helps individuals gain insights into their current life situations and guides them toward making informed choices that align with their highest potential.

Reiki Healing : A deeply therapeutic practice, Reiki healing focuses on channeling energy to heal physical, emotional, and spiritual ailments. Aryya's Reiki sessions promote relaxation, relieve stress, and accelerate healing by removing energy blockages from the body.

Chakra Healing: Utilizing her expertise in energy work, Aryya assists clients in balancing their chakras—seven energy centers within the body. This process helps remove any blockages and promotes overall well-being, ensuring a flow of positive energy throughout the body.

Meditation and Mindfulness: Aryya leads guided meditation sessions that foster self-awareness and emotional healing. Her meditation techniques help individuals find calm, clarity, and peace of mind, aiding them in navigating the challenges of daily life.

Akashic Records Reading: The Akashic Records are a vast, metaphysical library that holds the records of every soul's journey. Aryya offers Akashic Records readings, helping clients access the wisdom, lessons, and guidance stored within their own soul records. These readings offer profound insights into past lives, karmic patterns, and life purpose, providing clarity and direction for those seeking spiritual growth.

Kabbalah Reading: Aryya also specializes in Kabbalah readings, using the ancient wisdom of the Kabbalah to help clients understand the deeper spiritual meanings behind their life's challenges. Through this mystical system, she helps individuals unlock their potential, understand their soul's purpose, and achieve spiritual enlightenment.

Client Testimonials

Chaitanya Kolte:

"Aryya ma’am is a wonderful healer and tarot reader. Her kindness and affection have transformed my life. My situation seemed hopeless, but her healing worked like magic. I'm grateful for everything she’s done. May the universe bless her with success."

“Take care, Regards, Chaitanya and Silky.”

“My session with Aryya Mam was truly magical. She identified my energy blockages and guided me to clear years of stagnant energy. I left feeling nourished and at peace.”

“I had chronic shoulder pain for years, but after my session with Aryya Mam, much of the stiffness and knots are gone. It’s been more effective than any massage and also helped me release emotional energy.”

“Aryya Mam is an earth angel, and meeting her has been transformational. I highly recommend her.”

Why Choose Aryya Roy?

Aryya Roy is widely regarded as one of the best tarot readers and trusted Reiki healers in India. She provides accurate predictions and demonstrates the correct path for her clients, helping them resolve issues using various energy therapies like Reiki, Kabbalah, Shambhala, and more. With a strong intuition, Aryya avoids vague or uncertain answers like "maybe," and instead, she gives straightforward responses to your questions. Her readings are known for their genuine predictions, especially when it comes to love and relationship guidance.

Aryya’s skill set is so precise that clients are often amazed at how she knows things about them that no one else could possibly know. She listens attentively, ensuring each session is meaningful and transformative.

Aryya was honored with the prestigious Rashtriya Samman Puraskar for her exceptional work in spiritual healing. She received the award from Current Union Minister of India, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on December 23, 2024, and it was presented by Navbharat Times. This award is a testament to her dedication and influence in the field of accurate and genuine spiritual healing.

Shweta Jain – Experienced Tarot Reader and Life Coach

Shweta Jain combines tarot reading with life coaching, offering valuable guidance for personal growth. With over 12 years of experience, Shweta focuses on helping clients find clarity in their relationships, careers, and personal development. She provides actionable solutions that promote resilience and well-being.

Pooja Sharma – Expert Tarot Reader and Healer

Pooja Sharma is a respected tarot reader who also integrates Reiki and crystal healing into her practice. Known for her ability to remove emotional blockages and promote inner peace, Pooja’s sessions are deeply transformative, addressing both physical and emotional well-being.

Neelam Kaur – Skilled Tarot Reader and Spiritual Healer

Neelam Kaur is an experienced spiritual healer who focuses on helping individuals navigate life’s transitions. Her tarot readings provide clarity in areas such as love, career, and health, while her Reiki healing sessions restore harmony to the body, mind, and spirit.

Karishma Jain – Intuitive Tarot Reader and Healer

Karishma Jain combines her tarot expertise with Reiki and Feng Shui techniques to offer holistic solutions for her clients. Known for her intuitive approach, Karishma helps individuals manifest their desires and create positive change in their lives.

Conclusion

India is home to a growing community of skilled tarot readers and Reiki healers, each offering unique insights and healing services. Whether you’re seeking guidance in your personal life or looking for holistic healing, these five practitioners are renowned for their ability to help individuals transform their lives.

Consulting one of these experts could be the first step toward gaining clarity, healing emotional wounds, and creating a more balanced and fulfilling life.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)