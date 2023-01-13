Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

5 incredible Ayurvedic benefits of foot massage

Know all about the benefits of foot massage as [er Ayurveda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Deskapple |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

5 incredible Ayurvedic benefits of foot massage
Representational image

After walking for a whole day many times due to fatigue, the problem of stiffness and pain in the feet and soles bothers us. In this case, massaging the feet gives a lot of relief. It has also been found in research that there are many benefits of foot massage. Massaging not only reduces the pain in the feet but also reduces stress. If the feet are massaged daily, then the energy is also boosted. According to WebMD, when massage is done on the feet, it activates the nervous system due to which endorphins present in the brain are released.

Also read: Know the five Ayurvedic health benefits of drinking water from a copper vessel

It has been found in the research that after the surgery of the appendix etc., people who got their feet massaged had to bear less pain and they also needed to consume fewer painkillers. .

Benefits of foot massage

Strong muscles 

Regular massaging of the feet keep the muscle tissue healthy, due to which the muscles there remain strong for a long time. Massage also improves the blood circulation of the feet, which is also beneficial in nerve damage and diabetes.

Depression 

If you are feeling mentally disturbed and feeling like depression, then you must massage your feet. By doing this the problem of depression goes away.

Better sleep 

If you are unable to sleep at night, massage your feet slowly with your favorite essential oil or coconut oil. By doing this the problem of not getting sleep goes away.

Speedy recovery

With the help of foot massage, you can recover quickly from injuries caused by heels, soles, feet etc. Especially those who are athletes or those who are working out excessively.

Beneficial in pregnancy


If your feet swell during pregnancy, then you must take a foot massage. By doing this, you will not only get relief, but the problem of swelling in the feet will also go away.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.