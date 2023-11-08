Headlines

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Here are five things to keep in mind before you go to buy gold.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

It is that time of the year again when all of India would rush to their jewellers to buy gold in the form of jewellery or other. In the Hindu religion, it is considered auspicious to buy gold on the day of Dhanteras. Buying gold is more of an investment than an expenditure. You can always use the gold to make beautiful jewellery out of it or sell it off if needed. 

But the market is filled with duplicates and metal that looks like gold but not quite. So, to be aware of the duplicate metal and be safe while investing in gold, there are some things that you must look out for. 

Here are some of the things to keep in mind when buying gold: 

Know purity: The purity of gold is denoted in karats. 24 karat is the purest with 99.9 per cent gold and 22 karat gold is 92 per cent pure. Every karat of gold is equal to 4.2 per cent pure gold. 

Making charges: Making charges is where the customers are duped of money. The making charges for every piece of gold jewellery are reflected in the current gold rates.

Man-made or machine-made: The charges of machine-made jewellery and man-made jewellery are different. The machine-made jewellery is cheaper. 

Check the weight: Gold jewellery is sold in weight. The heavier the piece is, the more it costs. 

Sales: With the boom in gold purchases, the prices for the same invariably push up. It is, hence, better to buy gold during the off-season when the prices are low and there are many offers. 

Read: Dhanteras 2023: Here's why you should not buy these things on Dhanteras

