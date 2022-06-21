5 illustration books to see your children through summer holidays

Image: Pixabay

Pictures are incredible things, as they can take the young minds on a pictorial journey. Children's books would not be the same without illustrations, as they help facilitate a child's imagination and enable them to adequately understand the story before they even read it. Now imagine that your child had his/ her personalized storybook. Studies indicate that when children see themselves in a story, it has a deep effect on their literacy and language development. This enables them to be confident, enthusiastic readers for life.



So today we present to you the top 5 illustration-based customized books that your children should certainly indulge in:



The Unusual Adventures of a Gutsy Explorer Merlinwand



The tale of a carefree kid who has this longing for extraordinary and exciting journeys goes on a fruitful, mission-filled, and courageous journey from a picturesque Indian village to different parts of the world. Children long for adventure and want to be different from the herd. The most fascinating part is yet to come when you can personalize the book and choose any 3 places to examine from among Iceland, Turkey, Egypt, Mongolia, Bolivia, and the Western Ghats!



Available on Merlinwand



Princess You The Great by Wonderbly



A little princess or prince has been invited to the palace to commemorate someone exceptional but who could it be On their way, they'll meet lots of mysterious creatures who need their assistance and understand what makes a true champion.



At Wonderbly, you can put in a child's name and see them become a brave and kind hero. Choose their identity, and dress them in the finest clothes fit for a royal. Pick a cover color from four majestic choices. And write your message on the very first page.



Available on Wonderbly



My name Bookyboo by Bookboo a book about you



The story is constructed to inculcate confidence in the child, along with life values of compassion, courage, and love for excavating new places. It's a Storybook Personalised Based On The Letters Of A Name by a brand named Bookboo. Where you make a child the hero who discovers mysterious treasure clues across India. Watch the enthusiasm at discovering that the clues add up to his or her name! Planned to inculcate core values of dignity, kindness, and courage.



Available on Bookboo



The Personalised Siblings Edition Activity Book! By Elemeno



Move over resembling clothes. We've got identical Activity Books! Constructed as an exploration between you and your sibling, the activity books by Elemeno are a family favorite! They`re also travel-friendly, extremely personalized, and interactive enough to maintain all sorts of tantrums at bay! The activity book is personalized with the child`s name, family members, and connections through some activities.



Their books have a wide range of activities scattered across six different topics. One of these topics comprises the sibling (or family members) and is your kid`s very own mini-adventure!



Available on Elemeno



Personalised Unicorn Book by Oh! My Name



To discover her / his Unicorn, the child went on a journey, to do everything she/he could become, She/he finally establishes...not just her / his Unicorn, but something else too, something fresh which she/he before never knew?



At Oh! My Name, on the first page we publish your personalised statement for you to cherish the book as a souvenir in years to come for example, "You are as magical as the Unicorn. - Love, Mom, and Dad".

