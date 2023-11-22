Headlines

Orxa Energies launches Mantis, the 'Ultimate Street Predator'

DNA TV Show: Israel agrees on ceasefire on conditions of Hamas, what are they?

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

38 lakh weddings this season, to generate Rs 4.74 lakh crore: CAIT

This popular TV actor quit acting to become farmer in Bihar, went bankrupt with heavy loan, now he is...

5 home remedies to get rid of dry skin in winter season

Natural home remedies offer effective and economical solutions to combat winter dryness.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

As the winter season settles in, so does the challenge of combating dry skin. The drop in temperature and humidity levels often leads to parched, flaky skin, leaving many searching for remedies to restore moisture and maintain a healthy glow. While numerous commercial products promise relief, natural home remedies offer effective and economical solutions to combat winter dryness.

Olive Oil:

A kitchen staple, olive oil works wonders as a natural moisturizer. Rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, it penetrates deeply into the skin, providing intense hydration. Apply a few drops of warm olive oil to your skin before bedtime, allowing it to soak in overnight. For an extra boost, mix olive oil with sugar to create a gentle exfoliating scrub that removes dead skin cells and nourishes simultaneously.

Honey and Yogurt Mask:

Honey is renowned for its moisturizing properties, while yogurt contains lactic acid that aids in exfoliation. Combine a tablespoon of honey with two tablespoons of plain yogurt to create a hydrating mask. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water. This natural remedy helps replenish lost moisture and restores the skin's suppleness.

Oatmeal Bath Soak:

Oatmeal possesses soothing properties that can alleviate dry, itchy skin. Grind a cup of plain, uncooked oats into a fine powder and add it to a warm bath. Soak in this oatmeal-infused water for 15-20 minutes, allowing the oats to coat your skin and provide relief from irritation. Pat dry gently after the bath to retain moisture.

Coconut Oil Massage:

A versatile remedy, coconut oil is an excellent emollient that locks in moisture. Warm a small amount of coconut oil between your palms and massage it onto your skin, focusing on dry areas. Coconut oil not only hydrates but also forms a protective layer that prevents moisture loss, leaving your skin feeling soft and supple.

Aloe Vera Gel:

Known for its healing properties, aloe vera gel is a natural moisturizer that soothes and hydrates dry skin. Extract fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf and apply it directly to affected areas. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off. Regular use can significantly improve skin hydration and texture.

