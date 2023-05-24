5 healthy reasons why you need to hit the gym right now

Nithin Kamath, a co-founder of Zerodha, provided data on the 'gym membership uptake rate' on Monday and claimed that only 50 lakh people, or 0.2% of India's population, participate in gym activities. The majority of Indians believe that you don't need strength training as you get older, according to Kamath's tweet, which shared data from World of Statistics on the percentage of the population in various countries that visits the gym. The fact is that as we age, especially after the age of 40, strength training becomes even more important. The more physically fit we are, the more active we can be as we age.

There are several compelling reasons why you should never miss your gym session. Regular exercise and physical activity are essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and overall well-being. Here are some key benefits of sticking to your gym routine:

Physical Fitness: Regular gym sessions help improve your physical fitness levels. Exercise promotes cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, increases flexibility, and enhances overall physical performance. It can also aid in weight management by burning calories and boosting metabolism.

Mental Health: Exercise is not just beneficial for the body; it also has a positive impact on mental health. Physical activity stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural mood boosters that can reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. Regular gym sessions can improve your mood, enhance cognitive function, and promote better sleep patterns.

Disease Prevention: Engaging in regular exercise can lower the risk of various chronic diseases and health conditions. Physical activity is associated with a reduced likelihood of developing cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, osteoporosis, and obesity. It also helps improve immune function, making you more resilient to illnesses.

Increased Energy Levels: Although it may seem counterintuitive, expending energy during a workout can actually increase your overall energy levels. Regular exercise improves blood flow and oxygen circulation, delivering nutrients and energy to your muscles and organs. As a result, you may experience increased stamina and productivity throughout the day.