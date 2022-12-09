5 healthy drinks that can help lower your cholesterol levels

If you're looking for ways to lower your cholesterol levels, the foods you eat and drink can play a big role. While a balanced diet and regular exercise are key to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, certain drinks can also help to lower your cholesterol and improve your overall health. Here are five delicious drinks to try:

Green tea: Green tea is rich in antioxidants called catechins, which have been shown to help lower cholesterol levels. In addition, green tea contains caffeine, which can help to boost your metabolism and burn fat. Try sipping on a cup of green tea throughout the day to enjoy its cholesterol-lowering benefits.

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a rich source of soluble fiber, which can help to lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol in the digestive tract and removing it from the body. You can make a delicious oatmeal drink by blending rolled oats, water, and a few frozen berries in a blender.

Orange juice: Orange juice is packed with vitamin C, which can help to lower cholesterol levels by increasing the production of bile in the liver. Bile helps to break down cholesterol in the body, so increasing its production can help to reduce cholesterol levels. Try blending fresh orange juice with a few ice cubes for a refreshing drink.

Beet juice: Beets are high in nitrates, which can help to lower blood pressure and improve blood flow. This can also help to reduce cholesterol levels, as cholesterol can build up in the arteries and cause blockages. Try blending fresh beets with water and a little honey for a tasty, cholesterol-lowering drink.

Soy milk: Soy milk is a great alternative to cow's milk for those looking to lower their cholesterol levels. Soy contains plant sterols, which can help to block the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines. Try adding soy milk to your morning coffee or smoothie for a delicious, cholesterol-lowering boost.

Overall, incorporating these delicious drinks into your diet can help to lower your cholesterol levels and improve your overall health. Remember to always consult with your doctor before making any significant changes to your diet, and to maintain a balanced diet and regular exercise routine for optimal health.