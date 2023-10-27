Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Lifestyle

5 Halloween party themes and decoration ideas for spooky night

Five eerie Halloween party themes and decoration ideas that will set the stage for a night of thrilling fun.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Halloween is the perfect time to let your inner ghoul shine, and what better way to do that than by throwing a Halloween party that leaves your guests with chills down their spines? To make your spooky night unforgettable, we've gathered five eerie Halloween party themes and decoration ideas that will set the stage for a night of thrilling fun.

Haunted Mansion:

Transform your home into a haunted mansion with ghostly decorations, cobwebs, and flickering candlelight. Incorporate antique-looking furniture, candelabras, and portraits of eerie ancestors. Add a fog machine to create an eerie atmosphere, and don't forget the creepy music. Costumes like vampires, zombies, and ghosts will fit perfectly into this theme.

Witch's Cauldron:

Go for a witchy theme with cauldron-inspired decor. Use a large cauldron as a centerpiece, bubbling with dry ice and eerie green lighting. Witch hats, broomsticks, and potion bottles make great decorations. Encourage your guests to dress up as witches, wizards, or magical creatures.

Zombie Apocalypse:

Turn your space into a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies. Create barricades with wooden boards and "warning" signs. Use fake blood and torn clothing for a gruesome touch. Zombie-themed decorations like severed limbs, body bags, and biohazard symbols will set the scene. Zombie costumes and makeup are a must for this theme.

Enchanted Forest:

Embrace the eerie beauty of an enchanted forest by hanging branches from the ceiling and using fairy lights for a mystical ambiance. Decorate with black roses, moss, and magical creatures like owls and black cats. Encourage guests to dress as woodland creatures, fairies, or mystical beings.

Classic Horror Movies:

Pay homage to classic horror movies like "Frankenstein," "Dracula," and "The Mummy." Use posters, movie reels, and black-and-white decor to create a vintage Hollywood ambiance. Arrange vintage-style seating and encourage guests to dress as their favorite classic horror movie characters.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

