5 habits you must inculcate to get good sleep

The pressure of professional life and worries of the whole day have made a person sleepless. Health experts say that getting enough sleep is very important for a healthy life. That's why doctors advise us to sleep at least 7-8 hours a day. If for some reason you too are not able to get enough sleep or quality sleep at night, then do five important things before sleeping at night.

Experts say that by adopting these essential habits in daily life, you will be able to enjoy better and better sleep.

Milk before bed

Doctors say that we must drink a glass of milk at night before sleeping. An amino acid called tryptophan is found in milk, which helps us to sleep well by removing the fatigue of the day.

Sole massage

Health experts say that before sleeping at night, we should do a light massage on the sole for 2 to 5 minutes. It is said that oil massage on the acupressure points of the soles gives great relief and gives a good night's sleep.

Distance from carbs

Avoid taking heavy carbs in dinner before sleeping at night. A heavy diet can disturb our digestion. For good digestion, we should sleep only after taking a light diet at night.

Shower before bed

Bathing with lukewarm water before going to bed at night also gives good sleep. This removes the tiredness of the day and the mind also becomes fresh. You will not feel restless at night when you sleep after taking a bath and you will not change sides again and again.

Stay away from these things

Switch off your phone, laptop and TV as soon as you go to bed at night. Give your mind a chance to calm down. Relaxation of brain cells leads to a good night's sleep and the next day you start the day with full energy.