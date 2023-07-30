5 foods that may cause allergies and rashes on your skin

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

ITR filing: Over 6 crore Income Tax Returns filed for 2022-23 fiscal before July 31 deadline

James Anderson's kids sweet gesture for their father in 5th Ashes Test goes viral - See Pic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

5 foods that may cause allergies and rashes on your skin

Food allergies can be a significant concern, especially when they result in skin rashes and other uncomfortable symptoms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Food allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent, affecting millions of people worldwide. An allergic reaction occurs when the immune system mistakenly identifies a particular protein in food as harmful, leading to a range of symptoms, including skin rashes. These rashes can vary in severity, from mild irritation to more serious conditions. In this article, we will explore ten common foods that have the potential to cause allergies and skin rashes.

Peanuts

Peanuts are one of the most notorious allergens, capable of causing severe allergic reactions. The proteins in peanuts trigger the immune system to release histamines, leading to various symptoms, including skin rashes, hives, and eczema. In some cases, exposure to even trace amounts of peanuts can be life-threatening for those with peanut allergies.

Shellfish

Shellfish, such as shrimp, crab, lobster, and mussels, can be a common trigger for allergic reactions. These reactions often manifest as skin rashes or hives. In severe cases, shellfish allergies can lead to anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening condition that requires immediate medical attention.

Milk

Milk allergy is common in infants and young children, although some individuals may carry it into adulthood. The allergenic proteins in cow's milk can cause skin rashes, eczema, and digestive issues, such as abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Also read: Weight loss trick: What's lean protein and how it can help you shed extra kilos?

Eggs

Egg allergies primarily affect children and can trigger various symptoms, including skin rashes. The proteins in egg whites are usually responsible for the allergic reaction. As children often outgrow this allergy, it becomes less prevalent in adulthood.

Soy

Soy is widely used as an ingredient in many processed foods, making it a potential hidden allergen. Allergic reactions to soy may include skin rashes, itching, and swelling. People with soy allergies should carefully read food labels and choose alternatives when necessary.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice or a substitute for professional medical consultation, diagnosis, or treatment. 

 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

Why is August's full moon called Sturgeon Moon? Know here

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: When and where to check class 10, 12 compartment results

Ratan Tata spotted taking rare trip in Tata Harrier SUV, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE