5 fascinating fashion trends from the 90s you can rock even today

Representational image

Polka dots, which were very popular in the 1950-60s, are becoming a part of people's wardrobe again. Similarly, we have some fashion staples from the 90s that are back in vogue this time around. From oversized sweaters to mom jeans, there are several outfits that have found the fashion world's approval and are making their way back into our wardrobe. Actresses like Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet are carrying these trendy clothes very well. However, these outfits need not be worn in the same way as they used to be in the 90s. Let us know about some fashion trends which are back again.



1. Wide Leg Pants

You may be shocked but the fashion trend of wide leg pants started in the 90's. Wide leg jeans can be considered as the most comfortable pant for the current season. Earlier wide pants were paired with crop tops, but now they are being paired with blazers as well. Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon have paired wide leg pants with blazers in most of their looks.

2. Shimmery Dresses

Glitter and glitz was the trend from the 90s when the disco culture was flourishing. Even today Bollywood actresses love to wear shimmery gowns and dresses, be it at red-carpet events or weekend parties. Kiara Advani looked stunning in an electric blue shimmery jumpsuit, while Janhvi Kapoor looked completely different in a silver shimmery dress at an award ceremony.

3. Statement Earrings

Heavy, studded statement making jewelery especially jhumkas were in vogue in the 90s. This jewelery is back in trend. Celebrities are seen styling their outfits with studded statement earrings. The statement earrings go as well with western outfits as they do with traditional Indian wear. Rakul Preet Singh paired her attire with long jhumkas, while Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful saree with statement earrings.

4. Crop Tops

We've all worn crop tops with denim, but little did we know that crop top culture actually started in the 90s. Crop tops have been paired with mini skirts and wide leg pants, but today we are trying out a lot of different ways to pair our crop tops. The crop top look of Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Vaani Kapoor is very much liked.

5. Corset

The trend of corset dress has been vintage. Corset designs were most commonly worn in period dramas of the era, but this regal outfit is back in vogue and Bollywood celebs have stylishly donned some of the finest pieces. Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Pandey have created some new style statements with their corset dresses.