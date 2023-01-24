5 effective ways to lighten your dark circles naturally at home

Representational image

Dark circles under the eyes are a big problem not only for women but also for men. There are many reasons for this, including stress, less sleep, drinking less water, changes in hormones, random lifestyle, and genetic problems. If you want to get rid of dark circles under your eyes then follow some home remedies to lighten them.

Also read: Cure dark circles in just two days with THESE home remedies

Home remedies by which you can get rid of dark circles

1. Tomato and Lemon

Tomatoes not only reduce dark circles but also make the skin soft. You take one spoon of tomato juice, add one spoon of lemon to it and then apply this mixture on the eyes. Leave it for 10 minutes and then wash it. Do this at least twice a day, dark circles will start reducing.

2. Potato juice

Potato also helps in reducing dark circles. Grate the potatoes and extract the juice of the potato as much as possible. Then take some cotton. Soak it completely in potato juice and keep it on the eyes. Keep in mind that the cotton should be on that entire part, which is black. You will see the effect within a week.

3. Tea bags

You must have seen those tea bags, which are made of fine cloth and inside which tea leaves are filled. With their help, you can also get rid of dark circles. Take a tea bag for this. If it's green tea, so much the better. Keep it in the fridge for some time. When they cool down, keep them on the eyes. Do this process as often as possible at home.

4. Badam oil

Almond is rich in vitamin E and its oil softens the skin. You must have seen many products of almond oil being sold in the market. Its use is very easy. You have to take some almond oil and apply it on the dark circles, massage it with light hands and then leave it like that. When you wake up in the morning, wash your eyes. The effect will start showing in a week.

5. Cold milk

With the continuous use of cold milk, not only can you eliminate dark circles, but you can also improve your eyes. All you need to do is to dip a cotton ball in cold milk kept in a bowl and then place it on the area with dark circles. Keep in mind that the entire area with the dark circle is covered. Keep the cotton for 10 minutes and then wash the eyes with plain water.