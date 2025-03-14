Here are five effective ways to get rid of Holi colours while keeping your skin and hair healthy.

Holi is a vibrant festival filled with colours and joy, but the aftermath often leaves stubborn stains on the skin and hair. While chemical-laden soaps and shampoos can cause dryness and irritation, natural remedies help remove colours gently without harming your skin or hair. Here are five effective ways to get rid of Holi colours while keeping your skin and hair healthy.

1. Coconut Oil for Skin Protection

Coconut oil is a natural cleanser that helps break down colour pigments while keeping your skin moisturised. Massage warm coconut oil onto stained areas, leave it for 15 minutes, and wipe it off with a cotton pad before washing with a mild soap.

2. Besan and Curd for Gentle Exfoliation

A paste of gram flour (besan) and curd acts as a natural exfoliant. Apply it to your skin, let it dry for 10 minutes, and gently scrub it off using lukewarm water. This helps remove colour without causing irritation.

3. Lemon and Honey for Skin Lightening

Lemon has natural bleaching properties that help lighten stubborn stains, while honey keeps the skin hydrated. Mix equal parts of lemon juice and honey, apply it to stained areas, leave it for 5 minutes, and rinse off with lukewarm water.

4. Vinegar and Water for Hair Cleansing

To remove Holi colours from hair, mix one tablespoon of vinegar with a mug of water and rinse your hair before shampooing. This helps break down colour particles and restore your hair’s shine.

5. Aloe Vera Gel for Soothing Irritation

Aloe vera is known for its cooling and healing properties. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on stained areas, leave it for 10 minutes, and wash off with water. This helps remove colour while calming any redness or irritation.

