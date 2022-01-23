5 effective tips to deal with dehydration this winter season

The cold, dry air can easily contribute to dehydration during the winter months, as body fluids are depleted during respiration. These fluids, which keep the body energised throughout the day, are neglected during the cold months, when water intake is also reduced. Dehydration is commonly associated with summer heat, but the chances of dehydration during the winter months are considerably higher, especially if one decides to engage in winter sports and outdoor activities.

So, if you want to stay hydrated during winter, follow these simple tips.

Set a drinking water goal

One of the simplest ways to keep track of your water consumption is to set a daily drinking water goal.

Warm the drink

Drink warm water (plain or flavoured), homemade smoothies, and healthy hot beverages like green tea, cinnamon tea, and hot chocolate instead of pushing yourself to drink cold water.

Eat hydrating foods

Fluid-rich foods such as oranges, oats, cantaloupe, celery, strawberries, and yoghurt are excellent ways to get additional water into your diet.

Layer your clothing

To reduce perspiration-related water loss, layer breathable fabrics instead of heavy-duty woollens.

Avoid alcohol consumption

Alcohol is a diuretic, and as a result, it should not be recommended because it might cause acute dehydration. Alcohol increases the rate at which our bodies eliminate fluids and should be avoided.



Note: Apart from the lifestyle hacks described above, if someone sees any uncomfortable changes or symptoms of dehydration in their body, they should seek medical advice immediately to avoid future health concerns.