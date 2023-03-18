5 easy ways to give yourself a salon-like pedicure at home

We often do not know how much we try to enhance the beauty of our face. A spot on your face gives you sleepless nights. You don't know how many home remedies you try to get rid of it. But have you ever paid attention to your feet as well? Along with the face, our feet are also in dire need of care. Therefore, to maintain their beauty at home, you can do pedicure with basic things.

Pedicure not only cleans the claws, nails and fingers of the feet but also removes the stains. This makes the heels absolutely soft. If you are thinking that you will need expensive things to do pedicure, then it is not so at all. Today we will tell you the easy method of doing pedicure in dirty and torn feet sitting at home.

Step 1: Trim nails by removing nail polish

Remove the old nail polish on the nails with the help of nail remover. Then cut and file the nails according to your preferred length and shape.

Step 2: Soak your feet

Massage some cream or honey on your nails. Then dip them in hot soapy water. Add a few slices of fresh lemon to the water. Lemon will de-tan the skin. While honey will moisturize the feet. By soaking the feet, the dirt gets cleaned quickly.

Step 3: Scrub

Once the skin and nails are soft, clean the nails with the help of a brush. After that, use a pumice stone to remove the dead skin on the heels. Use an old toothbrush lying at home to clean the nails. Apply some shampoo on it and use it.

Step 4: DIY Detan

To remove tanning from feet, rub lemon slices on your skin. This also works for discolored nails. After this procedure, wipe your feet with a dry towel.

Step 5: Scrub your feet

Remove dead skin with the help of loofah. If you do not have a loofah, scrub your feet with 1 teaspoon lemon + 2 teaspoons sugar and ½ teaspoon olive oil. You have to do this for 2 minutes. After that wipe your feet with a soft towel.

Step 6: Massage the feet

For this use 3 spoons of warm coconut oil. Massage with oil for five minutes. Then wrap a hot towel on your feet for 5 minutes and then wipe off the excess oil.

Step 7: Apply nail paint

Apply a base coat on the nails and let it dry. Then apply the nail color of your choice with three strokes. Finally, apply one last coat to seal the color.