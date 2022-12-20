5 daily habits that are killing your metabolism

Representational image

For the body to function properly, weight to be controlled and diseases not to occur, it is necessary that your metabolism should work properly. When it does not work properly, the body does not feel the food is eaten, there is no weight control and everything from blood sugar to cholesterol increases.

Habits that are responsible for killing your metabolism

Eating very little- Eating as many or less calories as the body needs is necessary to control weight, but in this round, it is not appropriate to eat too little food. It harms instead of benefits. When your body gets very few calories, it feels that there is a lack of food and it reduces the speed with which it burns calories.

Sedentary lifestyle- Metabolism also worsens by lying down all the time, sitting or not doing any kind of physical activity. Sometimes it is a compulsion due to office or studies and sometimes it is a choice. Whatever may be the reason, it plays an important role in spoiling your body.

Not getting the right amount of protein- Many times metabolism does not work well even by not taking the right amount of protein. By eating protein, you feel full for a long time and your body burns calories faster. Metabolism increases when you eat food, it works better when you eat protein in food.

Not sleeping well- Not sleeping properly or not getting enough sleep not only spoils the metabolism but also spoils the whole health. People who do not get enough sleep are often obese. Not only this, there is also a risk of diseases like diabetes, depression, and heart disease. So sleep well and sleep a lot.

Make distance from refined carb- Refined carbohydrates are not good for health. They are easily digested and increase the blood sugar level and your body uses less of them to make energy. That's why taking too many carbs slows down your metabolism.