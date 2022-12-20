Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

5 daily habits that are killing your metabolism

Habits that are responsible for killing your metabolism.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

5 daily habits that are killing your metabolism
Representational image

For the body to function properly, weight to be controlled and diseases not to occur, it is necessary that your metabolism should work properly. When it does not work properly, the body does not feel the food is eaten, there is no weight control and everything from blood sugar to cholesterol increases. 

Habits that are responsible for killing your metabolism

Eating very little- Eating as many or less calories as the body needs is necessary to control weight, but in this round, it is not appropriate to eat too little food. It harms instead of benefits. When your body gets very few calories, it feels that there is a lack of food and it reduces the speed with which it burns calories.

Sedentary lifestyle- Metabolism also worsens by lying down all the time, sitting or not doing any kind of physical activity. Sometimes it is a compulsion due to office or studies and sometimes it is a choice. Whatever may be the reason, it plays an important role in spoiling your body.

Not getting the right amount of protein- Many times metabolism does not work well even by not taking the right amount of protein. By eating protein, you feel full for a long time and your body burns calories faster. Metabolism increases when you eat food, it works better when you eat protein in food.

Not sleeping well- Not sleeping properly or not getting enough sleep not only spoils the metabolism but also spoils the whole health. People who do not get enough sleep are often obese. Not only this, there is also a risk of diseases like diabetes, depression, and heart disease. So sleep well and sleep a lot.

Make distance from refined carb- Refined carbohydrates are not good for health. They are easily digested and increase the blood sugar level and your body uses less of them to make energy. That's why taking too many carbs slows down your metabolism.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.