Cheapest countries for Indian travelers to visit

Pixabay

Planning an international vacation is not a cakewalk. It requires days of research, planning and, of course, money to get on that flight and move out of the country. The budget concern always pushes the thought of international holidays to the back seat. But not anymore, because there is a vast list of cheapest countries to visit from India which will give you a chance to finally make your dream come true without worrying about the budget.

Thailand

Thailand is the most traveled tourist destination for budget-friendly people and is the 20th most populous country in the world. It offers you interaction with friendly and gregarious people and diverse activities to experience. Some of the places that one must visit include Bangkok for its city parties, Pattaya for its nightlife, Chiang Rai for mountain trekking, and Koh Samui and Krabi for the beautiful pristine beaches.

Bhutan

When it comes to planning a quick foreign getaway on a budget, Bhutan is considered to be the first one on the list. This is one of the cheapest countries to visit from India which has a package of things to offer to its visitors. Starting from the surreal valleys to the majestic monasteries, there is a lot to explore here. The main highlight of this country is the Taktsang monastery which is located at a high perch.

Sri Lanka

With mesmeric beaches, quaint places, historical monuments, hill stations, bustling cities, and mouth-watering seafood with places that'll serve you with peace and chaos. If you want city life, then Colombo and Negombo are the best choices. If cold weather, tea plantations, and waterfalls captivate you, then Nuwara Eliya and Kandy are the places you would want to visit.

Nepal

Nepal is one of the friendliest neighboring countries from India which is also quite sweet to a tight budget. Offering a vast range of surreal surroundings and beautiful landscapes, this place is a trekker’s heaven. A home for adventure junkies, Nepal is one of the most affordable countries to visit from India. Alongside that, there are many majestic monasteries to admire and connect to on a spiritual level.