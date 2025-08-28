5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home

Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more inspire healthy eating with simple, delicious recipes.

Who says eating healthy has to be boring? Bollywood celebrities demonstrate that nutritious meals can be delicious and easy to prepare. From wholesome breakfasts, refreshing drinks to guilt-free desserts, our favourite stars are redefining the way we look at everyday meals.

Shilpa Shetty's Ragi Pancakes

Shilpa Shetty is well-known for her healthy lifestyle. One of her go-to dishes is Ragi (finger millet) pancakes, which are gluten-free and packed with essential nutrients. To make them, mix ragi flour with mashed bananas, a pinch of cinnamon, and almond milk. Pour the batter into a non-stick pan and cook until golden. Top with fresh berries or a drizzle of honey.

Twinkle Khanna’s Quinoa and Avocado Salad

Twinkle Khanna's quinoa and avocado salad is simple, refreshing, and packed with nutrients. Start by cooking quinoa, mix it with diced avocados, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and fresh mint. Toss everything in a lemon and olive oil dressing. This salad is high in protein, rich in fibre, and loaded with healthy fats.

Malaika Arora’s Green Smoothie

Malaika Arora swears by her detox green smoothie; it’s energising, hydrating, and known for giving a natural glow. To prepare, blend spinach, green apple, cucumber, ginger, chia seeds, and coconut water. The perfect refreshing drink that’s rich in fibre, antioxidants, and hydration.

Kareena Kapoor’s Homemade Khichdi

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves a wholesome khichdi bowl made with brown rice, moong dal, and vegetables. She adds carrots, spinach, and a light tadka of ghee, cumin, and ginger for flavour. The dish is high in protein, easy to digest, and perfect for dinner after a long day.

Alia Bhatt’s Yoghurt Fruit Parfait

Alia Bhatt's go-to treat is a Greek yoghurt parfait layered with fruits, nuts, and seeds. To make it, layer thick Greek yoghurt with seasonal fruits like berries, bananas, or mangoes. Add a sprinkle of nuts and seeds for crunch, and finish with a touch of dark chocolate.