In this article, we will explore the five biggest controversies that have surrounded Zara, shedding light on the darker side of the fashion giant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

5 biggest Zara controversies: A closer look into fashion's troubled giant
Zara, one of the world's leading fashion retailers, has built a reputation for its trendy designs and fast-fashion business model. However, behind the glamorous facade, Zara has faced its fair share of controversies that have put the brand in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Recently, it grabbed a a lot of attention for it's bizzar slogan. The Hindi words written on the white shirt glared in black and red as they read, "Dilli Ki Dhoop Dilli," "Chawal," which literally translates to "Delhi’s Sun Delhi," and "Rice."

In this article, we will explore the five biggest controversies that have surrounded Zara, shedding light on the darker side of the fashion giant.

Labor Exploitation Allegations:

Zara faced severe backlash in 2011 when it was accused of labor exploitation in its supply chain. Brazilian authorities discovered slave-like conditions in sweatshops producing garments for Zara. The workers were found to be toiling for long hours in unsafe environments and receiving meager wages. This revelation tarnished Zara's image, prompting the company to launch an investigation and take measures to improve its labor practices.

Offensive Clothing Designs:

In 2014, Zara faced widespread criticism for selling a children's t-shirt that resembled a concentration camp uniform. The blue and white striped shirt with a yellow star sparked outrage, with many perceiving it as trivializing the horrors of the Holocaust. Zara issued an apology and swiftly removed the product from its stores, acknowledging the insensitivity of the design.

Racial Profiling:

In 2017, Zara faced allegations of racial profiling by customers and former employees. Shoppers reported instances where they were subjected to discrimination based on their race or ethnicity, with employees allegedly being instructed to identify customers as potential shoplifters based on their appearance. Zara faced lawsuits and public backlash, leading to promises of increased diversity training and changes in their policies to prevent such incidents from occurring again.

Plagiarism Accusations:

Zara has been repeatedly accused of copying designs from independent artists and smaller fashion labels. In 2016, the brand was sued by a number of designers who claimed that Zara had copied their unique designs and mass-produced them for a fraction of the original cost. The fast-fashion giant faced criticism for exploiting smaller creators and profiting from their work without permission or compensation.

Hazardous Chemicals in Clothing:

Environmental concerns have plagued Zara as well. In 2012, Greenpeace conducted a study that revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals in clothing items sold by Zara and other popular fashion brands. These chemicals were found to be harmful to both the environment and human health. Zara committed to eliminating these toxic substances from its production processes, but the incident highlighted the lack of transparency and responsibility within the fast-fashion industry.

