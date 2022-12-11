5 Best weekend getaways near Delhi NCR to enjoy with friends & family

Representational image

In the midst of today's busy lifestyle, we all feel like going on a long trip with friends, but we never get free time to get out of work, so we all need to find a good place The name should also trip. If you also have a similar desire you leave Delhi during the day and also return home, then here are some places to visit near Delhi that you can consider for a short day trip.

Taj Mahal- If you have a car, you can leave early in the morning for a sightseeing tour of Agra. Now going to Agra, the Taj Mahal is also to be seen, so you can roam around the Taj Mahal completely in a maximum of 2 to 3 hours. People go out on weekends with their family or friends to see this white marble building. If you also feel like travelling somewhere, then this weekend you can go to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, the fun of seeing the beauty here in winter is something else.

Jaipur- The capital of Rajasthan is also a favorite tourist spot just a few kilometres from Delhi. Here also you can reach here comfortably by driving or by train or by flight and during the day you can leave for home after seeing some special places like Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Jantar Mantar. Jaipur is best known for its historical forts and palaces. If you are going here, then you can also enjoy street food here as soon as possible.

Akshardham- Located just outside New Delhi, the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple was built in 2005. The temple attracts a lot of people with its architecture, decoration etc. The building is dedicated to the Swaminarayan faith and is the largest temple for the religion in the world. In the temple, you can enjoy the music fountain, enjoy the movie made on Swaminarayan, and take lots of photos. You will not find a better place for a weekend getaway in winter.

Mathura and Vrindavan- These two cities are located south of Delhi in Uttar Pradesh and are surrounded by the faith of Hari Krishna. The whole region is full of monuments of Lord Krishna, with temples of worship and beautiful gardens, Mathura and Vrindavan look very beautiful. These places near Delhi are perfect for day trips and coming back home comfortably. One can visit both cities together on a day trip.

Ranthambore National Park- If you are a wildlife lover, then you must visit Ranthambore National Park near Delhi, where you can see tigers, leopards as well as other animals and their homes. You can return home comfortably after visiting this national park in Rajasthan during the day. If you are going to the National Park, then do not forget to take the camera with you, the photos are going to be very good while doing the jungle safari.

Chandigarh- If there is any best place near Delhi, where one can enjoy it to the fullest, then it is Chandigarh. The city is known for its pleasant weather and spectacular views of the distant mountains. The museums, art galleries and gardens here attract a lot of tourists. Chandigarh is a very good place to visit peaceful places. If you go to Chandigarh, do not forget to buy street food and clothes here.

Kurukshetra- Kurukshetra is a holy city located in the Haryana province, north of Delhi. There are many religious places to visit and see in the city, which like other parts of India, remains surrounded by tourists. The city is also home to several holy sites dedicated to both Islam and Hinduism, as well as an interesting crocodile park on the outskirts of the city, and you'll find vendors selling some of the most ready-made carrot juice on the streets.