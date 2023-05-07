5 best ways to care for your nails in summers

5 best ways to care for your nails in the summer

Your nails need special care since heat and humidity can cause them to become dry, brittle, and prone to breaking. The secret to strong, healthy nails is to stay hydrated. Consume hydrating foods like cucumbers, melons, and strawberries as well as lots of water. To keep your nails and cuticles nourished, you can also apply a moisturising hand lotion or nail oil to them.

Important tips for nail care:

1. Wear gloves: To protect your nails from harsh chemicals and dirt, wear gloves when performing domestic tasks like dishwashing or gardening. Additionally, it will help keep your nails from becoming brittle and breaking.

2. Vitamin D: To maintain healthy amounts of vitamin D, it's vital to obtain some sun exposure; but, too much sun exposure might damage your nails. Your nails may dry out, turn discoloured, or even crack with too much sun exposure. When spending a lot of time outside, cover your hands and nails with a broad-spectrum sunscreen.

3. Don't forget to exfoliate: Your nails and cuticles can benefit from exfoliating just like your skin can. To remove dead skin cells and encourage blood flow to your nails, use a soft nail brush or a body scrub. Additionally, it will help maintain your cuticles looking healthy and prevent ingrown nails.

4. Keep your nails short: While having long nails may make you feel gorgeous, in the summer they are more likely to break and sustain harm. To stop your nails from catching or breaking, keep them short and well-groomed. Additionally, it will be simpler to keep up fantastic nail hygiene as a result.

5. Take a break from nail polish: Even if it's entertaining to wear nail polish, it's vital to occasionally give your nails a break. Your nails may get weaker and more fragile if you wear nail polish all the time. After regular intervals, give your nails a few days to breathe.