5 Best Romantic Getaways in India During Monsoon

Rain and romance have been the muse for many artists, poets, and writers since the beginning. The pleasant weather, cool air, and scenic natural beauty automatically evoke the wanderlust in you and makes you go on a monsoon getaway with the special someone in your life. While there are many places in India that you can visit during the monsoon, some destinations deserve a special mention. So, without any further ado, let us look at these places.

Coorg, Karnataka

Fondly known as 'Scotland of India,' Coorg is one of India's most beautiful romantic gateways. It attracts honeymooners and couples all through the year who come here to spend some peaceful time in nature. During monsoon, the place comes alive as the rains paint the whole town in varied shades of green and decorate the hills with many glistening waterfalls.

When you visit Coorg, you make the most out of your time with your partner by booking a stay at the Club Mahindra Madikeri or Club Mahindra Virajpet resorts in Coorg.

Shillong, Meghalaya

Nestled in the Khasi hills, Shillong, the capital of the north-eastern state of Meghalaya, is a heaven on earth. Known for its captivating views and picturesque scenery, it is one of the most romantic getaways in India and is especially popular among honeymoon couples.

While you can visit this place any time of the year, it looks even more enchanting during the monsoon. If you enjoy the rain, this is a perfect place to spend a blissful romantic time with your loved one and rejuvenate your mind, body, and soul.

A romantic getaway deserves beautiful accommodation like the Polo Towers, a Club Mahindra affiliate resort in Shillong. Located in the heart of the city, the property offers serene living space and is the perfect base to travel around the city and explore the beautiful sights nearby.

Puducherry

Fondly known as the Mini France of India, Puducherry exudes a unique vibe that gives you a feeling of being in a French city. And, when you visit this beautiful coastal city, you know it has rightfully earned its moniker. The exquisite French-style buildings, the cosy cafes, and the quiet lanes take you back to the colonial era when the city was under French rule.

Puducherry also boasts many pristine beaches, making it a popular weekend getaway for couples in south India. Here you can enjoy getting wet in the rain, and go on long, leisurely walks on the beaches with your loved one.

Whether you are making a quick stop in the town for a couple of days or wish to spend an entire week, you can check in at the Club Mahindra Puducherry resort, one of the best resorts in Puducherry. Located close to the sea, it gives you direct access to the beach. Also, the lush gardens and balmy scenic views look more beautiful during the monsoon, offering a perfect setting for a romantic stay.

Udaipur, Rajasthan

The royal city of Udaipur is known for being a popular romantic weekend getaway destination among newlyweds. The city's charm is enhanced during the monsoon as the stunning forts and the palaces get washed in the rains.

You can experience the traditional Rajasthani royal hospitality by booking your stay at the Club Mahindra Udaipur resort.

Alleppey, Kerala

Nature has gifted Alleppey with abundant natural beauty. This breathtakingly beautiful, located on the southwest coast of India, is home to pristine backwaters. Alleppey is rated as one of the best places to enjoy the backwaters in Kerala, making it a popular romantic getaway for couples. This place in Kerala comes alive during the monsoon. The lush green settings, the intermittent rains, and the tranquil environment make it an experience you may never be able to forget. You can stay at the Club Mahindra Arookutty resort in Alleppey.

If a romantic getaway is what you have in your mind, you must plan a trip to one of the places and enjoy a memorable holiday with your loved one.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)