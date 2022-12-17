5 best places to visit this new year to witness snowfall

Representational image

Experiencing snowfall is definitely nothing less than experiencing a magical place. Being a snowman in a snowy place, playing with snow, making balls of snow in hand and throwing them at each other is a part of our and your bucket list. But for this, you do not need to go abroad, because there are many such places in India itself, where you will find one-to-one snowy places in winter.

Rather, these snowy places were liked the most this year and the maximum crowd of people will be seen on them on Christmas. Let us tell you the best snowfall winter places.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

There is no doubt that Manali comes among the most popular stations in India, there is no month of the year when it is not crowded with people. And if we talk about winter, here people make plans with family or friends. With icy winds, light rain and heavy snowfall, the snow-capped mountain and the light snow seen on the pine trees look very fun. Manali is best known for its New Manali and Old Manali.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg, situated in the Pir Panjal of the Western Himalayas, looks no less than a paradise in winter. Here the temperature falls to -8 degree Celsius in the months of December. Gulmarg is one of the best places to witness snowfall in India. You can also enjoy skiing here. January to February is the best time for skiing in Gulmarg. This year, Gulmarg was also liked a lot for visiting snowy places.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Chopta is a beautiful valley surrounded by evergreen forests, which is a part of the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttarakhand. Here you will see the white sheet of snow from far away along with the forests as well as the mountains. There is so much snowfall in the January season that it becomes difficult for people to drive on the roads. But still, the crowd of people is seen the most at this place too. You can also choose the route of Deoria Tal to reach here.

Olly

When it comes to travelling in winter, that too in snowfall, then there can be no better place than Auli. Here you can enjoy skiing and snowboarding, you understand, Auli is another Gulmarg. If you are not able to visit Gulmarg, then you can indulge in many activities by visiting Auli. This place is also famous for India's longest cable car ride starting from Joshimath. Auli is famous for spectacular views of the Himalayan peaks including Nanda Devi (7816 m), the second-highest mountain in India.

Dhanaulti

Dhanaulti may not be as famous as its neighboring hill station Mussoorie, but it is sure that you will get to enjoy the winter snow here too. If you are planning for Christmas and New Year, then you can include Dhanaulti in this option. Dhanaulti can witness snowfall as early as December. Just make hotel bookings before coming here, who knows you might not find anything when you reach there.