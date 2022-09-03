5 benefits of keeping houseplants in your home and workplace

Plants can have an incredibly positive effect on reducing stress and improving a person’s mood.

There are so many great reasons to have plants in your home, including they’re great for the body, mind, soul, and environment. Keeping a few plants in your home or even your workplace could improve your health and quality of life in ways you may not have expected. You can increase your happiness, productivity and improve the air quality of your house by adding a little green around you.

Here are the 5 health and wellness benefits of keeping a houseplant in your home, office, or around your workplace.

Plants provide oxygen- The fact that plants release oxygen into the air makes them great additions to any human space, as they can help improve air quality and keep the air we breathe clean and fresh. Plants such as orchids, succulents, and epiphytic bromeliads are the deal house plants for keeping in your bedroom and other places of rest. Some plants, such as the Areca palm, take this one step further by not only providing oxygen but also purifying the air of dangerous chemicals such as formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene, and other types of plants, such as the snake plant and peace lily, are so good at providing oxygen and keeping the air clean that NASA has used them aboard their space stations.

House plant prevents illness- People can rely on house plants to bring some much-needed humidity to their homes, which in turn can help prevent the onset of certain illness. Keeping houseplants in your home and another interior areas can decrease the chances of people coming down with dry skin, sore throats and coughs, and other studies have shown that the increased humidity from houseplants may help prevent the spread of the flu virus.

Plant purifies the air- house plants have the potential to remove any kind of contaminating pollutants from the air and improve the air quality of the indoor environment- removing up to 87% of harmful VOCs every 24 hours.

Productivity- A couple of house plants around your desk, office, or workstation might just help you stay focused and productive while working. Simply being around house pants can have a significantly improved effect on your concentration, productivity and memory. Plants increase your memory retention by up to 20%. People who work under the ‘influence’ of plants not only get more work done but the work they perform is also of higher quality and completed with a higher degree of accuracy.

Plants reduce stress- Plants can have an incredibly positive effect on reducing stress and improving a person’s mood. Houseplants also appear to increase pain tolerance and reduce the physical discomfort of the people who spend the most time around them.