5 amazing benefits of using charcoal for smooth and clear skin

Photo: Pexels

Using activated charcoal has now become the trend. Today we find facial cleansers, shampoos, soaps and to scrubs containing activated charcoal in the market. Charcoal on the face can be used in different ways such as face mask, peel-off mask, face wash, etc. The biggest reason for using charcoal on the face is because it detoxifies your skin and makes the skin smooth.

5 skin benefits of using charcoal on the face

Prevent pollution- If you live in the most polluted city then activated charcoal can save your skin from pollution. Activated charcoal absorbs toxins from the skin and cleanses the face completely. It acts as a magnet for toxins. Therefore, before sleeping at night, wash your face with a charcoal-based face wash and sleep. This will keep your skin young and fresh forever.

Remove blackheads- If you are troubled by blackheads and tired of doing all the remedies, then take activated charcoal-based blackhead removal strips. It will also eliminate deep blackheads from the face.

Face cleansing- Use activated charcoal as a face mask every week to clean the face properly. People who have an oily skin problem, use it twice a week. On the other hand, people with dry skin do not forget to apply a good moisturizer after using it as a face pack.

Removes acne- Due to its detoxifying and excellent cleansing properties, activated charcoal removes acne from the face within a few days. Along with cleansing the skin, it also cleans the pores and maintains the glow of the skin throughout the day. Along with this, it also removes toxic particles and excess oil from the face. At the same time, you can use it directly on the pimples. Pimples will be fine.

Reduce pores- Sometimes the pores of the face open up too much which does not look good. In such a situation, activated charcoal will help you re-blocking the pores of your face. It reduces open pores by cleaning them from the inside.