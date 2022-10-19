Four superfood items to help you get relief from constipation

Photo: Pixabay

According to health experts, the problem of constipation in people is increasing at a fast pace due to poor lifestyles and food-related problems. In constipation, the stomach often gets bloated and it becomes difficult for people to defecate. Constipation can cause severe abdominal pain. If you are dealing with the problem of constipation for more than three weeks, then you should definitely consult a doctor about this.

Dieticians and nutritionists say that people who eat outside or food rich in oil and spices may be more prone to constipation. Therefore, people should take a diet that is beneficial for the stomach and easily digestible.

4 Foods to relieve constipation

Curd- According to health experts, people who suffer from constipation should consume more curd. In a study conducted in 2014, researchers reported that consuming 180 ml of yogurt every morning for two weeks could help in keeping the intestines healthy and cures chronic constipation.

Lentils- According to health experts, the amount of fiber is high in beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas. Fiber is a nutrient that improves digestion and reduces constipation. In a study conducted in the year 2017, scientists said that cooked pulses in the amount of 100 grams can meet 26 percent of the daily fiber requirements. Nutrients like potassium, folate, zinc, and vitamin B6 are also present in pulses, which can be beneficial for the body in many other ways along with relieving constipation.

Broccoli- Broccoli contains a compound called 'sulforaphane' which keeps the intestine healthy and eases digestion. Apart from this, it is helpful in preventing the growth of many such microorganisms in the intestine that make digestion difficult. Researchers found that people who ate broccoli sprouts had significantly fewer symptoms of constipation.

Olive oil- Olive and flaxseed oil have laxative properties which can be very helpful in relieving constipation as well as easing the functions of the intestine. These oils also contain compounds that are considered extremely essential for improving digestion. Apart from this, antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties are also present in olive and flaxseed oil, which are considered beneficial for health in many ways.