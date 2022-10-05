4 simple hacks to make yourself look confident, even when you're not

Photo: Pexels

Being socially confident helps you build better relationships and makes you popular at work. Sharpe your social skills to become more likeable. If you feel frightened by the prospect of interacting with strangers, acquaintances, colleagues or senior executives, follow these tips:

1.) Believe you are beautiful: Did you know that only 4% of women actually describe themselves as "beautiful"? media and popular culture can cause women to feel there is an unrealistic standard of beauty that may be impossible to achieve. Start believing that, beauty doesn't have to be dictated to you, you can define it for yourself. Change your mindset and become magnetic. Stop underestimating your beauty and attractiveness and you will instantly feel comfortable around people. When you love yourself, others find it easier to like you too.

2.) Communication skills: When you read or gather knowledge on various things you become more flexible when it comes to having a conversation. You get the confidence to equally participate equally with others in a conversation. Become well-read so that you can have a conversation about various topics.

3.)Be in yourself: Don't try too hard can make it worst instead of helping it. Don't overdo it with make-up or clothes. Don't spend thousands getting multiple surgeries. Don't exercise yourself to death. When you try too hard, you look desperate. It's hard to feel beautiful and confident when you feel desperate. You can only feel the pressure if you don't meet your own expectation.

4) Listen- Listening is an art which not everybody is capable of adapting if not practised. Listening not only makes the other person confident and respected but also, gives you a wider and a different angle to a thing which you probably would not have ever thought about.