4 reasons why your AC can catch fire, check tips to prevent it

Air conditioners are catching fire and it is not a matter to be taken lightly, as it can lead to catastrophic consequences. In America alone, AC fires have claimed the lives of 29 individuals and resulted in a staggering loss of over 200 million dollars. You may be wondering how such fires occur, and the answer lies in human negligence, often stemming from small mistakes. Let's delve into the primary causes of air conditioner fires...

Common reasons for AC fires:

One prevalent cause of AC fires is the lack of regular servicing. When an air conditioner goes without proper maintenance, dust accumulates in its components, causing them to generate excessive heat. This, in turn, becomes a potential catalyst for fires.

Another factor that increases the risk of fire is the presence of inflammable materials in close proximity to the air conditioner. Paper, leaves, and debris, when situated near the AC, can ignite due to the hot air expelled from its rear side.

Furthermore, failure to clean the air conditioner adequately leads to the accumulation of dirt and dust particles in its air vents, filters, coils, and fins. These obstructions impede normal airflow, potentially causing the AC to malfunction and, ultimately, catch fire.

The use of counterfeit parts in air conditioners also poses a significant threat. It is essential to have any newly installed components in the AC thoroughly examined. The inadvertent use of fake or incorrect parts can lead to accidents and the gradual deterioration of the air conditioner, resulting in its eventual failure.

How to prevent AC fires:

It is strongly advocated for the use of high-quality parts in air conditioners. For instance, the cooling pipe in a split AC should meet stringent standards. Additionally, regular servicing of the AC is crucial to ensure its longevity and safety.

By prioritizing the use of quality components and diligently maintaining the air conditioner, you can mitigate the risk of fires and safeguard lives and property.

