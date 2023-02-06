4 lifestyle habits that make living with diabetes tough

Representational image

Diabetes is one of the fastest-growing serious health problems of modern times. India, in particular, has seen a rapid jump in the number of diabetes patients in the last decade. According to health experts, it is true that your age or family history of diabetes can increase your chances of developing the disease, along with this it is necessary to take special care of your lifestyle. What we eat, and what kind of lifestyle we are living has a direct effect on our health. You may be surprised that even small habits of daily life can cause blood sugar to rise.

According to health experts, we all do many such things knowingly or unknowingly every day, which can increase the risk of diabetes manifold. People who have already been diagnosed with diabetes need to be extra careful.

Know, about the daily habits that increase the complications of diabetes in people.

White bread

Refined carbs increase blood sugar rapidly, so their consumption can be very harmful to you. Even in this, frequent consumption of white bread can increase your difficulties manifold. Consuming more refined carbs can increase your blood sugar level rapidly. If you also have a habit of eating white bread items for breakfast, then change it immediately.

Skipping breakfast

If you have diabetes, then it becomes necessary to pay special attention to both the quality and timing of the diet. Such patients are advised not to stay empty stomach for a long time. In such a situation, breakfast is very important for people with diabetes. The findings of a review of studies published in The Journal of Nutrition suggest that people who skip breakfast are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. After about 8-10 hours of the night, not eating anything in the morning can increase the level of blood sugar.

Sitting continuously is dangerous

It is very important for diabetes patients to take care of physical activity, in such a situation, the habit of sitting continuously in front of the computer can cause serious problems for you. In a 2021 study of more than 475,000 people, scientists found that people with a sedentary lifestyle had a 31 percent higher risk of type-2 diabetes.

Loneliness is also dangerous

Nearly a year into the pandemic, a survey conducted by the US Census Bureau found that cases of anxiety or depression have increased significantly in more than 42 percent of people. Research shows that prolonged loneliness can also increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. In a study published in the journal Diabetologia, researchers found that people who live alone or have fewer social interactions may be at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.