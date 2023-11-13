Headlines

Congress can promise 'castle of gold' to win polls, says PM; speaks about Udaipur tailor's hacking

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

Try the stylish Woolen shrugs exclusively on Amazon

Meet woman who plays key role in Rs 661 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 9,990 crore net worth

Find out the amazing deals on woollen kurtis, get up to 64% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

Try the stylish Woolen shrugs exclusively on Amazon

Find out the amazing deals on woollen kurtis, get up to 64% off

9 Bollywood actors who rejected Hollywood films

Boiled egg vs omelette: Which one is more healthy?

Ayurvedic superfoods that transform overall health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Netizens slam Salman Khan for shouting at Khanzaadi on BB17 Weekend Ka Vaar in front of Katrina Kaif: 'Kat must be...'

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

Amazon has come with some of the best shoulder and back massagers that would quickly relieve your pain. Read this article to know more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If you are having issue with your shoulder then try some massager that will make a relief to your shoulder. Nowadays with our unhealthy lifestyle, whether it is sitting on a laptop or studying. Our back and shoulders suffers the most. Where we don't have a proper gadget to use. Amazon has come with some the best shoulder and back massager that would be quickly reliefing your pain. Read this article to know more. 

beatupXP shoulder massager

A perfect example of relief of removing your pain and giving you comfort. It will be making your stress feel good. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Clefairy massager

Dealing with the major problem of shoulder pain then check out this Clefairy massager that would be rolling clock-wise or anticlockwise. It will e giving the speed of 3000RPM that will heat upto 40 degree celsius. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Dr Physio massager

Add a intensity of heat to your shoulder by DrPhysio massager. If you cannot control the temperature then don't worry it won't be increasing by 40 degree celsius. You will be noticing a change in the tightness and pain of your muscles. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Deoxys massager

A premium Deoxys massager that will be full charging it in 10 minutes. The silicon rubbers are soft that won't be making you uncomfortable. It will be giving a soft touch. Not creating a burden to your shoulder.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi considered for roles in PCB, Pakistan National Team after World Cup

    Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

    Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

    Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

    Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

    Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

    Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE