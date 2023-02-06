30 powerful and unique Indian names with meanings for baby boys and girls

File Photo

Whenever a couple gets the happy news that they are expecting a child, the first thing they think of doing together is coming up with cute and unique names for their children. Parents always want unique names for their children that capture their sentiments through their meaning perfectly.

Choosing a name for a baby is not always so easy because it helps determine the identity of the kid and so one needs to be careful about it.

So, if you are someone who is looking for sweet and unique baby names, check out the below list.

15 Unique Baby Boy Names

Shreyas

Meaning: Superior, auspicious

Laksh

Meaning: Helpful

Jaiden

Meaning: Thankful

Suryansh

Meaning: Part of the sun

READ | Do you earn Rs 7 lakh and more? Check out some tips to help you reduce your income tax

Zoravar

Meaning: Brave/Strong

Avyaa

Meaning: A name for Lord Vishnu

Shane

Meaning: Gift of God

Sufyan

Meaning: Old Arabic name

Amrityu

Meaning: A name of Lord Shiva

Kaiyen

Meaning: Star

Shaaz

Meaning: Unique

Shivank

Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva

Vihan

Meaning: Dawn

READ | Trying to start a family? Here are some tips to help you get pregnant faster

Aarav

Meaning: Wisdom

Ehan

Meaning: Expected

15 Unique Baby Girl Names

Sumaira

Meaning: Successful, celebrated

Saachi

Meaning: Truth

Imaara

Meaning: Strong

Netri

Meaning: A name for Goddess Lakshmi

Alani

Meaning: Fragrance

READ | 5 best-selling hatchbacks in India in January 2023, from Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Alto, check full list

Sayesha

Meaning: Shadow of God

Smana

Meaning: Divine soul

Mila

Meaning: Hard working

Kiyana

Meaning: Light/Deity

Rahi

Meaning: Spring

Sia

Meaning: Goddess Sita

READ | Queen Bey scripts history! Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins ever

Shivanshi

Meaning: A part of Shiv

Inayat

Meaning: Grace

Aadya

Meaning: First power

Samiha

Meaning: Desire.