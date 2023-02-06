30 powerful and unique Indian names with meanings for baby boys and girls

Whenever a couple gets the happy news that they are expecting a child, the first thing they think of doing together is coming up with cute and unique names for their children. Parents always want unique names for their children that capture their sentiments through their meaning perfectly.
Choosing a name for a baby is not always so easy because it helps determine the identity of the kid and so one needs to be careful about it.
So, if you are someone who is looking for sweet and unique baby names, check out the below list.
15 Unique Baby Boy Names
Shreyas
Meaning: Superior, auspicious
Laksh
Meaning: Helpful
Jaiden
Meaning: Thankful
Suryansh
Meaning: Part of the sun
Zoravar
Meaning: Brave/Strong
Avyaa
Meaning: A name for Lord Vishnu
Shane
Meaning: Gift of God
Sufyan
Meaning: Old Arabic name
Amrityu
Meaning: A name of Lord Shiva
Kaiyen
Meaning: Star
Shaaz
Meaning: Unique
Shivank
Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva
Vihan
Meaning: Dawn
Aarav
Meaning: Wisdom
Ehan
Meaning: Expected
15 Unique Baby Girl Names
Sumaira
Meaning: Successful, celebrated
Saachi
Meaning: Truth
Imaara
Meaning: Strong
Netri
Meaning: A name for Goddess Lakshmi
Alani
Meaning: Fragrance
Sayesha
Meaning: Shadow of God
Smana
Meaning: Divine soul
Mila
Meaning: Hard working
Kiyana
Meaning: Light/Deity
Rahi
Meaning: Spring
Sia
Meaning: Goddess Sita
Shivanshi
Meaning: A part of Shiv
Inayat
Meaning: Grace
Aadya
Meaning: First power
Samiha
Meaning: Desire.