30 powerful and unique Indian names with meanings for baby boys and girls

Choosing a name for a baby is not always so easy because it helps determine the identity of the kid and so one needs to be careful about it. So, if you are someone who is looking for sweet and unique baby names, check out the below list.

Whenever a couple gets the happy news that they are expecting a child, the first thing they think of doing together is coming up with cute and unique names for their children. Parents always want unique names for their children that capture their sentiments through their meaning perfectly.

So, if you are someone who is looking for sweet and unique baby names, check out the below list. 

15 Unique Baby Boy Names 

Shreyas 
Meaning: Superior, auspicious 

Laksh
Meaning: Helpful 

Jaiden 
Meaning: Thankful 

Suryansh 
Meaning: Part of the sun

Zoravar 
Meaning: Brave/Strong 

Avyaa
Meaning: A name for Lord Vishnu 

Shane 
Meaning: Gift of God 

Sufyan 
Meaning: Old Arabic name 

Amrityu 
Meaning: A name of Lord Shiva 

Kaiyen
Meaning: Star 

Shaaz 
Meaning: Unique

Shivank 
Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva 

Vihan
Meaning: Dawn 

Aarav
Meaning: Wisdom

Ehan
Meaning: Expected

15 Unique Baby Girl Names 

Sumaira 
Meaning: Successful, celebrated 

Saachi 
Meaning: Truth 

Imaara
Meaning: Strong 

Netri
Meaning: A name for Goddess Lakshmi 

Alani 
Meaning: Fragrance

Sayesha
Meaning: Shadow of God 

Smana 
Meaning: Divine soul 

Mila
Meaning: Hard working 

Kiyana 
Meaning: Light/Deity 

Rahi
Meaning: Spring 

Sia 
Meaning: Goddess Sita 

Shivanshi 
Meaning: A part of Shiv 

Inayat 
Meaning: Grace 

Aadya
Meaning: First power 

Samiha
Meaning: Desire.

