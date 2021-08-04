30 inspirational entrepreneurs, you haven’t met so far

Switching and juggling with over thirteen different careers to finally figuring out that he has always dreamt of being on stage, Pawan Prakash Badlani has established himself as an inspirational speaker and author. Despite all the hardships and obstacles that came in his way, he never gave up until and unless he reached his destination.

There are self-limiting beliefs that one experiences on a daily basis, but the author shares with the audience, a brand-new solution to solve all their deepest, darkest, and most miserable problems. It’s a book, titled ‘30 Ways To Get Inspired’, which is a powerful compilation of stories with 30 inspirational entrepreneurs, working professionals, and freelancers from all over the world.

This book is set to help the world to push boundaries of personal growth, mindset, and self-help, and is the brainchild of Pawan Prakash Badlani who has been able to make his way and connect with inspirational entrepreneurs and eminent personalities from all over the world who are sharing their life story about their struggles and success in this book to motivate you and inspire you in the highest way possible.

They have authors from India, Thailand, Australia, China, Pakistan, and the Philippines who have worked with the author for over six months to share their incredible contributions about their life’s work and their stories from where they are to where they want to be.

Here are the co-authors of the book, who have made this massive project a stellar success –

With the advent of social media, reading books is slowly becoming a lost art, and a selective set of individuals or groups who are hungry for success, continue to read books for upgrading their personal and professional life.

It’s interesting how people experience a roller coaster of ups and downs, in terms of their personal growth, professional growth, financial success, love life, health, mindset / mental health, family, relationships, and overall well-being, every single day. It’s a scream machine and a silent movie at the same time.

Amongst all of the other various aspects of life, the only thread which matters, connects, or inspires individuals to get to the next level is motivation and a clear reason, as to why one wishes to achieve that particular goal.

People can go ahead, and make a lot of money, create happy moments with the family, close a sale or a huge contract, build a great physique, and keep smiling all the time but if you don’t know why you are doing something; it probably won’t last. Every effort you make, along with being motivated to live a happy life is to know why you are doing what you are doing and to discover the secret of ‘maintenance’.

The book, “30 Ways to Get Inspired” teaches the power of being fulfilled, happy, and inspired. It isn’t only about inspirational stories, but it’s about how individuals can change their life one step at a time. You might be stuck in a dead-end job, running a business that isn’t giving you the results you desire, chasing clients who aren’t coming through, stuck in a city with fewer opportunities, feeling low with toxic relationships in your personal or professional life or you might just be completely unhappy with yourself for any reason whatsoever. This book will empower you to handle all such situations, smoothly and skilfully.

Your happiness, in the end, is your responsibility. This exemplary book will not only inspire you for a day or a week, but it will teach you the power of being self-motivated and living an inspired life, where your ultimate journey would be all about being happy and loving yourself while you’re at it.

Get your copy today and move a step forward to live your best life.

"30 Ways To Get Inspired" is now available on –

