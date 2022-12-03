3 yoga poses to avoid the risk of heart attack and stroke

Representational image

Bad lifestyle, wrong eating habits, stress, laziness, waking up late at night and sleeping late the next morning increase cholesterol, sugar and fat. According to experts, a high amount of cholesterol in the body increases the risk of heart disease. According to experts, the amount of cholesterol in the body of a healthy person should be less than 200 mg/dL. There are two types of cholesterol – good and bad cholesterol (LDL & HDL). The increase in bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein) has a bad effect on health.

Bad cholesterol can reduce blood flow. For this, you need to pay special attention to your health. If you are also worried about increasing cholesterol and want to control it, then Pranayama can help you. In this case, your hospital expenses will be saved. It has also been revealed in some research that bad cholesterol remains under control by doing pranayama.

According to experts, yoga is beneficial for getting rid of many diseases including bad cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

Research tests have shown that increasing cholesterol can be controlled by doing pranayama.

Bhastrika Pranayama- Keep your neck and spine in a straight line by sitting in the posture of Padmanas in a clean environment. First, take a long breath and then fill your lungs with air. After this, exhale rapidly one by one. Do this asana at least ten times in one go. Do this yoga daily both in the morning and in the evening. Cholesterol can be controlled by this.

Ujjayi Pranayama- It is derived from the Sanskrit word Ujjayi. In English it means victory. By doing this yoga, concentration increases and anxiety goes away. Also, the lungs start functioning smoothly. In this yoga, deep breath is released. Regular practice of Ujjayi Pranayama strengthens the respiratory system.

Kapalbhati- In this yoga, an attempt is made to hold your breath for a long time. Along with this, the breath is taken out with the help of the stomach and lungs. This purifies the lungs. By doing this yoga, the digestive and respiratory systems are strengthened.