3 most effective face yoga asanas that helps reduce smile lines

Representational image

Smiling is a good thing, but with age, this smile leaves a mark on the face and wrinkles start forming around the lips. These wrinkles are called smile lines. You can also understand it as a sign of increasing age. In such a situation, if you do not want to show the signs of age on your face, then it is imperative that you try as far as possible to reduce these smile lines. Experts say that if the skin of the face is kept nourished in a better way and the flexibility of the skin is maintained, then you can avoid smile lines. For this, it would be better that you try to stay more and more hydrated and include essential nutrients in food and drink. Apart from this, you can also remove smile lines with the help of some special face exercises.

Exercises to reduce smile lines

First exercise

Place your thumbs near the corners of both eyes. Your fingers should be on your forehead. This reduces laugh lines or smile lines. Close your eyes and after exercising, try to bring your thumbs from the corners of the eyes to the forehead. Now hold it for 5 seconds. Do this exercise at least 10 times a day. This exercise helps to show the outer side of the corners of your eyes.

Second exercise

Take the first (index) finger of your hand and try to push the corners of your mouth to the sides. Do not let this stretch too much. Keep this state like this for a few seconds. Now do the same on the other side as well. Now try the same way next time without using your finger. Keep repeating it, again and again, a day and do it 25 times a day. This exercise prevents your skin from becoming loose and the cover layer of the skin is also well-supported.

Third exercise

Place your fingers a little firm on the smile lines and try to smile as wide as you can. At this time, be in such a state that your lips are going far apart from each other. Stay in this position for at least 5 seconds. Now relax and repeat it again. Do this 30 times in a day. This exercise also helps a lot in strengthening the muscles of your cheeks.