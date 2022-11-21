3 home remedies to treat your frizzy hair during winters

Photo: Pixabay

Winter season is the favourite season of many and but the cold air during winter makes your hair dry. Many salons offer different hair packages to soften dull and frizzy hair during winter. However, most of the spa creams and other treatments used during these treatments are full of chemicals, which can damage your hair in the long run. These treatments can give you instant results but can leave your hair more frizzy and dry afterwards.

How often should you wash your hair in a week?

Natural and home remedies are considered the best for hair. They provide proper nourishment to the hair and make it look healthier. The amazing effect will be visible only by applying it twice a week.

So, today we have come up with some effective home remedies that will help you to make your hair shinier, smooth and frizz-free.

Curd- Curd is loaded with anti-bacterial properties and fatty acids, which are great ingredients for your hair. The fatty acids present in it smoothen and nourish your hair and make it frizz-free. It also has antibacterial properties, which prevent the development of infection on the scalp. The anti-bacterial properties present in curd also reduce dandruff and itching.

Aloe vera- Aloe vera contains enzymes, which help in removing the dead cells that accumulate on the scalp and help in hair growth. In addition, aloe vera has moisturizing properties, which prevent it from drying out during the winter season. Aloe vera also contains a chemical, which is similar to keratin. It is the main protein of the hair and increases the elasticity of the hair and prevents them from breaking.

Olive oil- Olive oil is the most used oil in winter. It is a natural oil that you can use for your hair. Olive oil helps in improving the blood flow to the hair follicles which leads to hair growth. This oil has moisturizing properties which keep your hair smooth and healthy during winter. In addition, this oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which strengthen the roots of your hair. Using olive oil on your hair also prevents dandruff.