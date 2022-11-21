Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

3 home remedies to treat your frizzy hair during winters

Natural and home remedies are considered the best for hair. They provide proper nourishment to the hair and make it look healthier.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

3 home remedies to treat your frizzy hair during winters
Photo: Pixabay

Winter season is the favourite season of many and but the cold air during winter makes your hair dry. Many salons offer different hair packages to soften dull and frizzy hair during winter. However, most of the spa creams and other treatments used during these treatments are full of chemicals, which can damage your hair in the long run. These treatments can give you instant results but can leave your hair more frizzy and dry afterwards.

How often should you wash your hair in a week?

Natural and home remedies are considered the best for hair. They provide proper nourishment to the hair and make it look healthier. The amazing effect will be visible only by applying it twice a week. 

So, today we have come up with some effective home remedies that will help you to make your hair shinier, smooth and frizz-free. 

Curd- Curd is loaded with anti-bacterial properties and fatty acids, which are great ingredients for your hair. The fatty acids present in it smoothen and nourish your hair and make it frizz-free. It also has antibacterial properties, which prevent the development of infection on the scalp. The anti-bacterial properties present in curd also reduce dandruff and itching.

Aloe vera- Aloe vera contains enzymes, which help in removing the dead cells that accumulate on the scalp and help in hair growth. In addition, aloe vera has moisturizing properties, which prevent it from drying out during the winter season. Aloe vera also contains a chemical, which is similar to keratin. It is the main protein of the hair and increases the elasticity of the hair and prevents them from breaking.

Olive oil- Olive oil is the most used oil in winter. It is a natural oil that you can use for your hair. Olive oil helps in improving the blood flow to the hair follicles which leads to hair growth. This oil has moisturizing properties which keep your hair smooth and healthy during winter. In addition, this oil contains monounsaturated fatty acids, which strengthen the roots of your hair. Using olive oil on your hair also prevents dandruff.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.