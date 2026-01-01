2026 festivals calendar: When are Holi, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Navratri and Chhath? Check full list here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains

Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'

Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral

Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

ODIs on 'life support' without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Ex-India star warns BCCI of bleak 50-over future after Ro‑Ko

After WPL 2026 pull-out, RCB's Ellyse Perry stuns fans with game-changing performance in Women's Super Smash

Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with 'fresh beginnings', represents..., check significance

Faridabad Horror: Rape case survivor suffers deep injuries, know 5 major updates

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, revea

Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'

Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

2026 festivals calendar: When are Holi, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Navratri and Chhath? Check full list here

While some occasions are officially recognised nationwide, many others are observed mainly in homes, temples and local communities.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 05:41 PM IST

2026 festivals calendar: When are Holi, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Navratri and Chhath? Check full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In India, the passage of a year is marked not just by months but by moments of celebration. From kites flying in January to lamps glowing towards the end of the year, every season is marked by a festival or public holiday. The festival and holiday calendar for 2026 reflects how the country will celebrate and come together at different times of the year. While some occasions are officially recognised nationwide, many others are observed mainly in homes, temples and local communities.

Major festivals in India, 2026

January 2026 festivals

  • Pongal: January 14
  • Makar Sankranti: January 14
  • Vasant Panchami: January 23

February 2026 festivals

  • Maha Shivaratri: February 15

March 2026 festivals

  • Holi: March 4
  • Ugadi and Gudi Padwa: March 19
  • Ramzan Id or Eid ul Fitr: March 21 (subject to moon sighting)
  • Rama Navami:  March 26
  • Mahavir Jayanti: March 31

April 2026 festivals

  • Good Friday: April 3
  • Easter: April 5
  • Vaisakhi: April 14
  • Bohag Bihu: April 15

May 2026 festivals

  • Buddha Purnima: May 1
  • Bakri Eid or Eid ul Adha: May 27 (subject to confirmation)

July 2026 festivals

  • Rath Yatra: July 16

August 2026 festivals

  • Milad un Nabi: August 26, tentatively
  • Onam: August 26
  • Raksha Bandhan: August 28

September 2026 festivals

  • Janmashtami: September 4
  • Ganesh Chaturthi: September 14.

October 2026 festivals

  • Dussehra: October 20

November 2026 festivals

  • Diwali: November 8
  • Chhath Puja: November 15
  • Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 24

December 2026 festivals

  • Christmas: December 25

Public holidays and national observances in 2026

  • New Year’s Day: January 1
  • Republic Day: January 26
  • Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14
  • International Workers’ Day: May 1
  • Independence Day: August 15
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2
  • Christmas: December 25

Also read: New Year 2026: After night of partying, expert reveal useful tips to recover from hangover

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, revea
Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains
Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark str
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The
Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral
Arjun Bijlani's 2026 starts on sad note, his father-in-law passes away after...
Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...
Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement