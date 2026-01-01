2026 festivals calendar: When are Holi, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Navratri and Chhath? Check full list here

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure
Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains
Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'
Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral
Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...
ODIs on 'life support' without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli; Ex-India star warns BCCI of bleak 50-over future after Ro‑Ko
After WPL 2026 pull-out, RCB's Ellyse Perry stuns fans with game-changing performance in Women's Super Smash
Google Doodle celebrates New Year 2026 with 'fresh beginnings', represents..., check significance
Faridabad Horror: Rape case survivor suffers deep injuries, know 5 major updates
India's biggest flop, made in Rs 70 crore, caused loss of 97%, earned only..., movie was pulled down from cinemas in 6 days, it is...
LIFESTYLE
While some occasions are officially recognised nationwide, many others are observed mainly in homes, temples and local communities.
In India, the passage of a year is marked not just by months but by moments of celebration. From kites flying in January to lamps glowing towards the end of the year, every season is marked by a festival or public holiday. The festival and holiday calendar for 2026 reflects how the country will celebrate and come together at different times of the year. While some occasions are officially recognised nationwide, many others are observed mainly in homes, temples and local communities.
Also read: New Year 2026: After night of partying, expert reveal useful tips to recover from hangover