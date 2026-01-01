2026 festivals calendar: When are Holi, Diwali, Eid-ul-Fitr, Navratri and Chhath? Check full list here

While some occasions are officially recognised nationwide, many others are observed mainly in homes, temples and local communities.

In India, the passage of a year is marked not just by months but by moments of celebration. From kites flying in January to lamps glowing towards the end of the year, every season is marked by a festival or public holiday. The festival and holiday calendar for 2026 reflects how the country will celebrate and come together at different times of the year. While some occasions are officially recognised nationwide, many others are observed mainly in homes, temples and local communities.

Major festivals in India, 2026

January 2026 festivals

Pongal: January 14

Makar Sankranti: January 14

Vasant Panchami: January 23

February 2026 festivals

Maha Shivaratri: February 15

March 2026 festivals

Holi: March 4

Ugadi and Gudi Padwa: March 19

Ramzan Id or Eid ul Fitr: March 21 (subject to moon sighting)

Rama Navami: March 26

Mahavir Jayanti: March 31

April 2026 festivals

Good Friday: April 3

Easter: April 5

Vaisakhi: April 14

Bohag Bihu: April 15

May 2026 festivals

Buddha Purnima: May 1

Bakri Eid or Eid ul Adha: May 27 (subject to confirmation)

July 2026 festivals

Rath Yatra: July 16

August 2026 festivals

Milad un Nabi: August 26, tentatively

Onam: August 26

Raksha Bandhan: August 28

September 2026 festivals

Janmashtami: September 4

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 14.

October 2026 festivals

Dussehra: October 20

November 2026 festivals

Diwali: November 8

Chhath Puja: November 15

Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 24

December 2026 festivals

Christmas: December 25

Public holidays and national observances in 2026

New Year’s Day: January 1

Republic Day: January 26

Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14

International Workers’ Day: May 1

Independence Day: August 15

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 2

Christmas: December 25

