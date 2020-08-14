20-year-old Prashant Urankar educates global & local audience alike with his powerful content with Who Cares

Prashant Urankar is committed to help the helpless who lag behind in mental health and lead a negative lifestyle.

For the Pune based young man called Prashant Urankar, life moves around his social media platform called Who Cares.

He is committed to help the helpless who lag behind in mental health and lead a negative lifestyle. In this tough time surrounding pandemic, where things have gone all wrong and rot, it is natural to see people losing hopes. The increasing cases of suicides in the recent past talks a lot about spreading negative feelings among people, particularly the youth community.

This is where Prashant comes into the picture with his social media platform called Who Cares. It is an online platform for emotionally and mentally weak people. With this online platform, he is able to motivate people to get rid of the negative feelings and support them to move in the right direction. There are many people who tend to get carried away by their negative thoughts. Even a small and trivial failure in their lives makes them depressed. Such people approaching Who Cares get lessons of life.

He has run various social media campaigns and online drives on these themes seeking help from top brands on various platforms like Tik Tok and others to attract an audience. Using powerful content, Prashant is able to drive the depressed souls and negative people towards hope and positive thoughts. He motivates them with his intriguing content that makes them feel light with positive energy gained with his compelling words.

Earlier, Prashant was more known in his circle for making people laugh with his incredible sense of humor. All thanks to his jovial jokes and humorous comments, he made many laugh a lot. Soon he culminated his efforts in making a platform called Who Care which takes care of people who live with negative thoughts. In other words, with his consistent efforts, he is able to garner 195K followers on Instagram and 6.9 M on followers on Facebook. The followers keep on adding for his online platform on these social networking sites not just from India but all across the world.

This is a featured content.