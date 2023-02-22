Search icon
20 Indian baby names starting with letter 'S' and their meaning

Check this list of 20 baby names for both girls and boys with the letter 'S'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:24 PM IST

20 Indian baby names for both girls and boys | Photo: Pixabay

The birth of a child is one of the most joyous occasions in any parent's life. After months of preparation for the coming of a child, the first task the parents have to perform is to decide on an appropriate name for the baby. Choosing a name can get difficult and tiring, to it easier for all the new parents or soon-to-become parents here is a list of names starting with the letter 'S' and their meanings.  

Shreyas 

Meaning: Superior, auspicious 

Suryansh 

Meaning: Part of the sun

Shane 

Meaning: Gift of God 

Sufyan 

Meaning: Old Arabic name 

Shaaz 

Meaning: Unique

Shivank 

Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva 

Sumaira 

Meaning: Successful, celebrated 

Saachi 

Meaning: Truth 

Sayesha

Meaning: Shadow of God 

Smana 

Meaning: Divine soul 

Samiha

Meaning: Desire.

Shivanshi 

Meaning: A part of Shiv 

Sia 

Meaning: Goddess Sita 

Saagar

Meaning: Ocean

Sachin

Meaning: Pure 

Sagun

Meaning: Good luck 

Sajiv

Meaning: Lively 

Srijib

Meaning: Strong and respectable

Smritikana

Meaning: Particles of Memory

Shrimayi 

Meaning: fortunate

