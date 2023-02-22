20 Indian baby names starting with letter 'S' and their meaning

20 Indian baby names for both girls and boys | Photo: Pixabay

The birth of a child is one of the most joyous occasions in any parent's life. After months of preparation for the coming of a child, the first task the parents have to perform is to decide on an appropriate name for the baby. Choosing a name can get difficult and tiring, to it easier for all the new parents or soon-to-become parents here is a list of names starting with the letter 'S' and their meanings.

Shreyas

Meaning: Superior, auspicious

Suryansh

Meaning: Part of the sun

Shane

Meaning: Gift of God

Sufyan

Meaning: Old Arabic name

Shaaz

Meaning: Unique

Shivank

Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva

Sumaira

Meaning: Successful, celebrated

Saachi

Meaning: Truth

Sayesha

Meaning: Shadow of God

Smana

Meaning: Divine soul

Samiha

Meaning: Desire.

Shivanshi

Meaning: A part of Shiv

Sia

Meaning: Goddess Sita

Saagar

Meaning: Ocean

Sachin

Meaning: Pure

Sagun

Meaning: Good luck

Sajiv

Meaning: Lively

Srijib

Meaning: Strong and respectable

Smritikana

Meaning: Particles of Memory

Shrimayi

Meaning: fortunate

