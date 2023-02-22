20 Indian baby names starting with letter 'S' and their meaning

The birth of a child is one of the most joyous occasions in any parent's life. After months of preparation for the coming of a child, the first task the parents have to perform is to decide on an appropriate name for the baby. Choosing a name can get difficult and tiring, to it easier for all the new parents or soon-to-become parents here is a list of names starting with the letter 'S' and their meanings.
Shreyas
Meaning: Superior, auspicious
Suryansh
Meaning: Part of the sun
Shane
Meaning: Gift of God
Sufyan
Meaning: Old Arabic name
Shaaz
Meaning: Unique
Shivank
Meaning: Mark of Lord Shiva
Sumaira
Meaning: Successful, celebrated
Saachi
Meaning: Truth
Sayesha
Meaning: Shadow of God
Smana
Meaning: Divine soul
Samiha
Meaning: Desire.
Shivanshi
Meaning: A part of Shiv
Sia
Meaning: Goddess Sita
Saagar
Meaning: Ocean
Sachin
Meaning: Pure
Sagun
Meaning: Good luck
Sajiv
Meaning: Lively
Srijib
Meaning: Strong and respectable
Smritikana
Meaning: Particles of Memory
Shrimayi
Meaning: fortunate
